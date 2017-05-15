Climate protesters close bank accounts

PASSIONATE protesters gathered in the Coffs Harbour city centre to voice their concern that the Commonwealth Bank has been linked to the controversial coal mine proposed by Adani.

Organised by Coffs Coast Climate Action Group, the protest was made up of about 60 people at the Coffs Harbour CBD during the Growers' Markets.

"We've just had the second consecutive year of bleaching of the Great Barrier Reef, our national treasure, as well as extreme weather events in many parts of the country,” said Liisa Rusanen, organiser at Coffs Coast Climate Action Group.

"This is a climate emergency and it is unacceptable for Commbank to keep supporting more coal.”

Following the protest, a group of Coffs locals closed their accounts at the Commonwealth Bank.

"If Commbank continues to stick with coal, they need to know that customers are ready to take their business to one of the many fossil free banks and credit unions,” Ms Rusanen said.

For more information on the #StopAdani campaign, visit stopadani.com