Climate activists target companies linked to Adani

The Coffs Climate Action Group staged a rally outside the local Tradelink building on the weekend, which is owned by Fletcher Building.

A LOCAL group of climate activists have continued to protest the Adani Carmichael coal mine, this week taking aim at two companies linked to the project.

Protesters gathered outside the Coffs Harbour Tradelink store on the weekend, as Tradelink is owned by New Zealand manufacturing company Fletcher Building which is bidding to supply materials for the project.

It was one of 25 protests organised by the Galilee Blockade campaign that took place outside stores across the country.

“Thermal coal will become the asbestos of the future,” Ben Pennings, spokesperson for the Galilee Blockade said.

“Every single company with a retail brand, including banks and insurance companies, have listened to the public and dumped Adani. Industrial contractors have retail brands too.

“Fletcher Building … risk the reputation of their brands like Tradelink and Laminex.”

The Coffs Climate Action Group, who organised the local protest, will be staging another rally outside engineering firm GHD at noon on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Liisa Rusanen said it was the third protest targeting the Harbour Dr office.

“This time we’re having a disco-themed protest, because while our message is serious, we can still have fun with the delivery,” she said.

“We’re very concerned about the impacts of Adani’s coal, fuelling dangerous global warming and extreme weather, worse bushfires and droughts.

“There’s a lot at stake for all of us and that’s why protesters will be targeting any company taking the risk of working with Adani.”