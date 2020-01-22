Climate activists crowdfund to cover trespass fines

Liisa Rusanen and John Ross were fined for trespass during a #StopAdani protest in October last year.

IT took just five hours to raise the funds to cover the trespass fines for two Coffs Harbour climate activists.

Liisa Rusanen and John Ross have been active members of the #StopAdani campaign for several years now.

When Adani started work on their Carmichael mine site last year the pair were part of a group that travelled to Queensland in October to protest at the Adani workers camp.

They were charged with trespass and fined $500 each, plus $125 fees each.

On Monday afternoon they launched a chuffed.org funding campaign and about five hours later they reached their goal.

"I wasn't expecting it to happen that quickly but I know there is a lot of support out there," Ms Rusanen said.

Leftover funds will be used to support their ongoing efforts including another protest trip planned for March-April 2020.

HOME AND AWAY: Protesters have also been active on home soil pictured here in the lead up to the State election voicing their concerns to Gurmesh Singh who was later elected for The Nationals.

Ms Rusanen admits to feeling a little concerned about the timing of the appeal given the outpouring of generosity to several bushfire appeals.

"My concern when launching it was that people had already given away their spare cash but on the other hand bushfires have heightened everybody's awareness of climate change and willingness to support action on that.

"I'm really heartned by the number of people willing to support action on climate change and I hope our political leaders are paying attention."

As of Tuesday afternoon the campaign had raised $1,377. To make a donation follow this link.