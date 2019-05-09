A Stop Adani post The Nationals just couldn't miss

THE Adani Carmichael coal mine is 1500-kilometres north of Coffs Harbour, but it is still a political issue causing a stir on the hustings here in Cowper.

Coffs Coast Climate Action Group 'Stop Adani' activists today placarded the campaign office of Nationals candidate for Cowper Patrick Conaghan sticking political postcards across the Grafton St shopfront.

Former Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said he was driving past this afternoon when he spotted the protest action and called police.

"Look it's a disgrace. What worries me more than anything else is that there are kids who have signed these postcards ... and they are now in a public space," Mr Fraser said.

Nats office defaced Coffs: Andrew Fraser angry at defacing of Nats campaign office .

"Have they advised the people who have signed these that their name would be displayed in public?"

"It annoys me also that it is only the election advertising of the Nationals campaign that is being defaced."

The 'posting of the postcards' in what the Coffs Coast Climate Group calls 'a stylish way' followed a Conga for Climate' rally in the city centre today.

Members of the Coffs Coast Climate Action Group hanging the Stop Adani postcards on the Nationals campaign office today. Coffs Coast Climate Action Group

Coffs Coast Climate Action Group spokesman Liisa Rusanen explained the postcards were collected from residents living in Cowper during a recent door knock campaign.

The Adani postcards have been signed by locals, who stand opposed to the Federal Government's recent approval allowing the Indian multinational conglomerate Adani to mine the Carmichael coal seam, in Central Queensland's Galillee Basin.

"They were displayed at the recent climate change candidates forum we staged, but given that Pat Conaghan didn't attend we turned up to deliver them personally to his campaign office, but it wasn't open so we stuck them to the windows to make sure The Nationals received them," Liisa said.

Stop Adani slogans written in chalk on the footpath outside the campaign office were last week labelled as 'vandalism'.

"I wouldn't call it vandalism," Liisa said.

"Vandalism is what the Liberal National government is doing to the planet by not listening to science and considering the future of our planet and the future of food and water supplies in their government policies.

"I think Fraser is just clutching at straws there."

Mr Fraser said plain and simple the Adani mine is a matter protesters should be raising with the Queensland Labor government.

Former Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser is upset at the defacing of The Nationals campaign office. TREVOR VEALE

"It's got nothing to do with Coffs Harbour ... it's all to do with Queensland."

Liisa said 2019 marked the election year of climate action in politics.

"We're here to make sure nobody misses the message: any aspiring politician without a plan to quit coal and act on climate doesn't deserve to hold office," she said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison acknowledged the importance of climate action saying his government was committed to the cause in Port Macquarie today, but unlike Labor's plan, he said the government's carbon reduction strategy was economically sensible.

Liisa was quick to dismiss that.

"In it's time in government power emission have risen every year, the government holds no plan to stop digging up coal or a transition to fully clean energy," she said.

Today's local action follows years of community protest rallies and campaigns in Coffs Harbour and the recent Bob Brown-led Stop Adani Convoy from Tasmania to Queensland.

A man of action, Mr Fraser took it upon himself to remove the political postcards.