Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The free collections at the England's Road Waste Management Facility will be held on May 19.
The free collections at the England's Road Waste Management Facility will be held on May 19. CHCC
News

Clear the shed and laundry of household chemicals

6th May 2019 11:00 AM

COFFS Harbour City Council, MIDWASTE and the NSW Environment Protection Authority are offering locals the opportunity to drop off their unwanted or out-of-date household chemicals for free at the England's Road Waste Management Facility on Sunday, May 19, from 9am-4pm.

Hazardous household chemicals eligible for this free collection include items such as pool chemicals, pesticides, weed killers, solvents such as paint stripper, household cleaners and chemicals like bleach and detergents, as well as out of date medicines and pharmaceuticals.

This service is for domestic quantities of household hazardous chemicals only, with the first 20kg/litres able to be disposed of without any cost.

Other problem waste - such as gas bottles, fire extinguishers, car and household batteries, paint and oils - can be dropped off for free, seven days a week at the Community Recycling Centre located onsite at England's Road.

For more information on the collection, click here

Particular care should be taken to ensure all chemicals are transported safely to the collection centre.

coffs harbour city council drum container drop-off englands rd waste facility
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Red domestic violence seats inspired by murder victim

    premium_icon Red domestic violence seats inspired by murder victim

    Crime Red Benches project aims for a plaque in each local government area to bring the domestic violence message to a wider public

    • 6th May 2019 1:11 PM
    REVEALED: Tough new penalties for drink, drug driving

    premium_icon REVEALED: Tough new penalties for drink, drug driving

    News The new laws come into effect later this month

    Major players compete to lead privatisation of airport

    premium_icon Major players compete to lead privatisation of airport

    News Four companies are in the running to be hired by the council.

    • 6th May 2019 12:30 PM
    Coffs Coast's alleged drink and drug drivers exposed

    premium_icon Coffs Coast's alleged drink and drug drivers exposed

    News At least 16 people are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.