Clear the shed and laundry of household chemicals

COFFS Harbour City Council, MIDWASTE and the NSW Environment Protection Authority are offering locals the opportunity to drop off their unwanted or out-of-date household chemicals for free at the England's Road Waste Management Facility on Sunday, May 19, from 9am-4pm.

Hazardous household chemicals eligible for this free collection include items such as pool chemicals, pesticides, weed killers, solvents such as paint stripper, household cleaners and chemicals like bleach and detergents, as well as out of date medicines and pharmaceuticals.

This service is for domestic quantities of household hazardous chemicals only, with the first 20kg/litres able to be disposed of without any cost.

Other problem waste - such as gas bottles, fire extinguishers, car and household batteries, paint and oils - can be dropped off for free, seven days a week at the Community Recycling Centre located onsite at England's Road.

For more information on the collection, click here

Particular care should be taken to ensure all chemicals are transported safely to the collection centre.