Clean waves great for the whole family

Darryn Quigley from Solitary Islands Surf School gives us the low down on the latest from the surfing world.

Surf Conditions

It looks like we're in for a weekend of clean waves, which is great for the whole family on school holidays. Saturday will start with light winds and a decent period south swell providing quality waves, with the open beaches offering a bit more size. A bump in the swell on Sunday will offer a few more options of places to surf. Moving into next week the south swell will hang around ensuring there are some fun waves right along the coast. Winds will become a bit more variable with the northeasters kicking in mid-week making our protected northern corners the best option.

Local surf news

A few of our top local juniors have used their school holiday time to travel around the country to compete. Ryley Smidt and Levi Woods are competing in the BL Blast Off on the northern beaches of Sydney. Both had good starts to the event with Ryley finishing 2nd and Levi 1st in their 1st rounds. They both were wave starved in their 2nd round finishing 5th and now relying on a few results to go their way to progress in the event. Further south and Sam Arvidson and Zane Hutchinson made the journey to Victoria to compete in the Rip Curl Grom Search event. Both suffered close 1st round losses and will now head to Sydney to compete in the 2nd event at Maroubra.

A few dates to remember, the last Woolgoolga Boardriders junior comp will be on the 15th October and the last open comp is set down for 22nd October. WBC will also be entering a team in the Boardriders Battle next Saturday to be held at Coffs Harbour.

Global surf news

The Men's and Women's tours have moved to Europe with event 8 of the women's underway at Cascais in Portugal. It was mixed results for the Aussie women in the 1st round with ratings leader Sally Fitzgibbons having a strong win while Tyler Wright and Steph Gilmore will have to progress through round 2 to stay in the event. The next men's event is the Quiksilver Pro in France starting on the 7th October.