Clean-up leaves girl guides horrified at what they find

BAD HABITS: The Coffs Harbour Junior Guides were horrified at what they found during a bushland clean-up.

PASSING on the message of being environmentally responsible left Coffs Harbour Junior Guides horrified.

A clean-up operation of bushland opposite the guides' base on Curacoa St in Coffs Harbour showed just how irresponsible some supposed adults were.

Guide leader Dianne Egan said within 30 minutes dozens of empty booze bottles were picked up along with some other nasty surprises.

"There were even a couple of condoms,” Ms Egan said.

"The girls were horrified.”

This topped the long list of trash tossed in bushland which leads onto Carralls Gully, a tributary to Coffs Creek, along with stacks of empty beer and spirit bottles along with bags of other waste.

Ms Egan said she along with the group of girl guides could not believe how much rubbish was left strewn around natural bush area.

"(The guides) wanted to get it out of there. They wanted to clean up,” she said.

"The thing they really didn't like was the smell of stale beer.”

She said it was not an isolated incident around the Coffs Coast and wished people would be more responsible.