Clean teeth and fresh breath pets

WE all take great care of our teeth so why wouldn't you look after your pets as well.

Petbarn has shared its top tips for keeping your dog's teeth clean at home to protect their pearly whites.

Visit a vet for dental check-ups to establish a care plan tailored to your pet's dental health.

Brush their teeth daily.

This is recommended by vets as one of the best ways to combat dental disease in dogs.

You can't use dog human toothpaste but there are pet toothpastes available in flavours such as beef and chicken.

Feed dental treats and chews to encourage your dog to take the time to chew which helps to clean plaque and tartar from their teeth.

Explore Petbarn's range of delicious dental treats for dogs but remember this is only one element in cleaning your dog's teeth at home and shouldn't be the sole method relied upon.

Offer dental toys as a fun way to improve your pet's dental health.

Designed to stimulate your pet mentally while freshening their breath, these playful essentials are available in a range of shapes and sizes for all types of dogs.

A water additive is a simple, natural way to promote healthy teeth and gums and banish bad breath for up to 12 hours.

Simply add to your dog's water bowl every time you refill it.

Another tip from Petbarn is to use anti-gulp bowls.

Anti-gulp bowls are designed to slow your dog's eating, requiring them to take the time to chew and mechanically clean their teeth.

Once you establish a good daily routine, cleaning your dog's teeth at home will ­become an easy and fun part of your everyday life together.

For more advice on which methods best suit you and your dog, speak to your local Petbarn team member.

Source - Petbarn.