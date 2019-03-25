Menu
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visiting Claypave in Dinmore. Picture Tara Croser.
100-year-old brickworks enters administration

by Glen Norris
25th Mar 2019 4:18 PM
THE century-old Queensland brickworks Claypave has gone into administration in the latest body blow to the state's manufacturing sector.

Adam Ward from insolvency specialist Worrells has been appointed administrators of the Dinmore-based business, one of the Ipswich region's biggest employers.

Originally named Rylance Collieries and Brickworks, the company began operation in the 1880's. The business's current owners took over in 1985, focusing primarily on manufacturing clay pavers. The company had established export markets in Japan.

Last year Claypave had a workforce of 75. In 2017 it received $100,00 under the State Government's Advance Queensland Ignite Ideas fund to develop new technology for creating 'long format' clay bricks.

The company's troubles come less than a week after Lindsay Partridge, the chief executive of building products firm Brickworks, said he feared for the future of Australia's entire manufacturing sector and said his company was "actively investigating" acquisition opportunities in the United States.

Mr Partridge said Brickworks' Australian manufacturing operations in the six months to January 31 had been rocked by the effect of runaway energy prices, particularly gas, adding to the impact of slowing demand from the nation's rapidly cooling housing construction market. Comment is being sought from Claypave and Worrells.

