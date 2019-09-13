Claws come out for title decider between Bears and Barbs

DANGER MAN: Barbs Hagars man Tyler Gaddes on the run in the preliminary final victory against Royals Clocktower last weekend.

FIRST GRADE: It doesn't get much better than a good old-fashioned one versus two in a grand final and while City Bears B&S Kitchens have gone through the season undefeated, Barbs Hagars look like the team that can change that.

Bears have been unstoppable this year with 15 wins and four draws. Two of those have come against their grand final opponents, Barbs, and while Hagars have taken the long route to the finale they will be out for blood tomorrow.

Barbs had a challenging start to the year with only three wins from their first 10 games. But coach Jamie Want believes his side is ready to rise to the challenge.

"We struggled for players at the start of the season but we've had close encounters with Bears throughout the year,” Want said.

"Hopefully, on Saturday we can come away with the win.”

Key performers for Barbs will be skilful youngster Tyler Gaddes and their imposing back line who will look to limit Bears' scoring chances.

Bears coach Rick Sampson knows to expect a real fight in the final but he said his side would be ready for anything.

"We trained really well this week in preparation for the weekend. Grand final day is always so unpredictable so all that's left is to turn up on the day and whatever happens, happens,” Sampson said.

Sampson will be looking to top-scoring key forward Hugh Cameron as part of a potent attacking line that will be out to find the back of the net tonight.

"We are hoping Hugh Cameron can continue his goal-scoring ability throughout the game, after being awarded the highest goal scorer in the division last Friday night at the association's awards night,” he said.

The record stands at five wins to Bears with two draws between them but Barbs have really dug deep through this finals series and have pushed the leading team in the competition on a number of occasions.

An upset may be on the cards but it's Bears' to lose.

PAST MEETINGS

Rd 3: Bears 3-1 Barbs

Rd 5: Bears 2-2 Barbs

Rd 8: Bears 2-0 Barbs

Rd 11: Bears 1-0 Barbs

Rd 14: Bears 2-2 Barbs

Rd 17: Bears 2-0 Barbs

Semi-final: Bears 4-3 Barbs after extra time

GAME DAY: City Bears B&S Kitchens take on Barbs Hagars on Brent Livermore Field at six o'clock tomorrow.