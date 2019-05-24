Claws come out for battle of the big cats

BIG GAME: Coffs Coast Tigers left back Trent Lakeman plays out from the back. Lakeman and his teammates will try and bring down the Coffs City United Lions tomorrow.

BIG GAME: Coffs Coast Tigers left back Trent Lakeman plays out from the back. Lakeman and his teammates will try and bring down the Coffs City United Lions tomorrow. Sam Flanagan

FOOTBALL: There'll be no love lost when the Coffs Coast Tigers and Coffs City United Lions meet on the pitch this Saturday.

While the Lions are flying in second place on the ladder, the Tigers have just entered the top four for the first time in 2019.

When you take out a 4-0 loss to the Lions in round one and a 4-1 defeat to the Bombers a fortnight ago, the Tigers have had a competitive 2019 campaign.

They'll get a good gauge of how far they've come this weekend, though don't expect the Lions to roll over for them.

"The Tigers are a good, organised side so we aren't taking this game lightly and we know we have to work hard to get the job done on Saturday,” Lions captain Scott Goddard said.

"This is the start of the second round of games so it's a good time for us to reset and fix the things which weren't working as well as we would have liked in the first third of the season and build on the things which were working.”

Goddard said his side loved playing against the Tigers because of the historical rivalry and the players knew each other well off the field.

In other fixtures this weekend the Woolgoolga Wolves host the struggling Westlawn Tigers.

The Wolves will be hungry for three points after slipping out of the top four following their loss to the Lions last weekend.

The match kicks off at 3pm Saturday at High Street.

The Northern Storm Thunder will also be looking to rejoin the winners circle this weekend after being humbled 7-1 by the Bombers.

The Thunder host the Maclean Bobcats from 2pm tomorrow at Korora.

The Bombers have the bye this weekend. In the C.ex Group Women's Premier League the undefeated Boambee Eagles entertain Coffs City United Lionesses while the Urunga Raiders host the Woolgoolga Wildcats.