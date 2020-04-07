Classrooms in the home and what's to come

HOME SCHOOLING: Teachers are busily adapting the state's school curriculum to remote learning lessons for term 2 as local online teacher Kathy Sheehan launches on online course to help students understand the panic of Covid-19.

TEACHERS on the Coffs Coast are busy adapting lessons under the state's education curriculum to digital software ahead of next term, as parents juggle work with home schooling.



As school attendances fall by the day in public schools under the Covid-19 crisis, private schools on the Coffs Coast have advised parents of school fee hardship options, while some school canteen, maintenance and cleaning staff have been told the earliest they may be back at work could be term 3.



Catholic schools across NSW suspended remote learning lessons on Friday.

Diocese of Lismore Director of Catholic Schools Sally Towns wrote to parents saying school fees will be waived for people on Jobseeker payments, and anyone else experiencing hardship will have school fees deferred for four months with no collection notices during this period.



Public school students are continuing to learn remotely and in classrooms this week.

"On behalf of everyone involved in Catholic education in the Diocese of Lismore, I want to reassure you of our unwavering support, particularly during these unusual and uncertain times," Ms Towns said.

"The last few weeks have witnessed many parents and carers in our school communities lose jobs or reduced working hours, and for others, they have experienced business downturn or closure for an undefined period of time.

The NSW Education Department refuses to bring forward the school holidays.



"The dates for school holidays remain unchanged," a Department of Education spokesman said.



"The department will be using this time to help teachers and principals prepare for term two," he said.



"The advice regarding schools is very clear.



"Schools will remain open for parents who want their children to attend."



With so much fear and uncertainty surrounding children right now, one Coffs Coast teacher is on a mission to help kids everywhere not only cope, but flourish.

Online teacher Kathy Sheehan, who is a regular in local classrooms, said she has seen first hand the emotional impact the COVID-19 crisis is having on children.



"I help kids understand how their body, their thoughts and feelings all work together," she said.



"When your child understands this and has the practical know-how, they can better manage challenging emotions like we are facing now with Covid-19."

Emily Hodges Year 10 at Bishop Druitt College. BDC

Read the diary of Year 10 Bishop Druitt College student Emily Hodges as she details the transition from the classroom to the home study