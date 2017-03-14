Classical sounds of fine music

EXPERIENCE intimate first hand classical opera voices with the sound of renowned soprano Peta Blyth.

The Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery will be the place to be on Saturday, March 18 for all things classical music.

Previously performing principal roles with the Australian Opera and Queensland Opera, Coffs Harbour will be visited by the singer accompanied by international pianist John Woods and special guest artist Peter Morgan on clarinet and saxophone.

"This is a special opportunity for locals to experience a first class operatic voice in an intimate performance, surrounded by the gallery's current exhibitions," said community group of art lovers president, Heather McKinnon.

Peta will perform her new production Rhapsody ahead of her major annual event, Opera in the Paddock.

She proves fine art is not just for the city elite with quality performances to country audiences at affordable prices.

Music on the night will include a collection of rhapsodic works by Shield, Schubert and Mendelssohn and a Spanish-Latin American twist with music by DeFalla and Piazolla.

Drinks will be available on the night organised by the volunteer group Friends of Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

Purchase tickets at goo.gl/wR4yOg, call Peta on 0427 172 607 or visit the Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.