Classic time to be had on the waves to help another

Brad Greenshields
| 1st Jul 2017 6:00 AM
Local surfer Billy Kean is one of many throwing their support behind this weekend's Barney Miller Classic at Sawtell.
Local surfer Billy Kean is one of many throwing their support behind this weekend's Barney Miller Classic at Sawtell.

TODAY'S swell should provide a great start to the Barney Miller Classic weekend.

Now into its 18th year, the surfing event will be pumping at Sawtell's main beach as more than 150 surfers are entered.

This year the Classic is holding events for the micro grom under-9s through to the over-50s with some crack surfers entered into the open mens and womens divisions.

Over the years the Barney Miller Classic has raised plenty of money for those in need and this weekend is no exception.

Money raised from this event will be supporting Jacob Tasker from Eungai who broke his neck.

The tragic accident happened on Valentine's Day when Jacob was on a houseboat with friends and family.

After the sun had gone down, Jacob heard a scream from the other side of the boat and saw a mate in serious trouble. He jumped off the boat to go save him but being unable to see in the fading light Jacob dived straight in to a shallow sand bank and suffered his terrible injury.

The finals for the event will be held tomorrow with the Sawtell SLSC to provide a great backdrop.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  barney miller classic sawtell surfing

