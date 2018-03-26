Classic movie under the stars

GRAB the kids, friends and family and head on down to Urunga for Easter Saturday for a special outdoor viewing of the classic film E.T.

Presented by Legs 11 Arts, the outdoor cinema in will be set up in the Morgo Street Reserve with an outdoor DJ set from 4.30pm followed by the film from 6.45pm.

"We see this as an opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy a night of family friendly entertainment in one of the most stunning locations on the East Coast," said event organisers.

There will be a sausage sizzle hosted by the Urunga Lion's Club, a range of home made local cakes and chai by Bellingen's Aum Noms and popcorn and Deva chocolate available.

Entry is by gold coin donation with proceeds going back into the costs of the event.

Bring a picnic blanket, cushion or chair and be sure to take your rubbish with you when you leave.

The wet weather/windy backup venue will be at Urunga Primary School under the COLA.