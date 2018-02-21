Classic a homecoming for Kemp

Sarah Kemp can expect plenty of family support while playing on the Coffs Coast over the next two weeks.

GOLF NSW

SARAH Kemp is thrilled to be back home and ready for the challenge of the Australian Ladies Classic at Bonville Golf Resort and the Women's New South Wales Open at Coffs Harbour Golf Club over the next fortnight.

The Sydney golfer, whose parents moved to Forster-Tuncurry when she was 18 said it was a thrill to be competing so close to home.

"It's an absolute thrill to see two events in your home state, especially now being part of the Ladies European tour," she said.

"It's huge I haven't played Bonville or Coffs but I've heard fantastic things about the courses, so it's very exciting.

"They are probably the two (tournaments) I have been looking forward to the most."

Kemp, who turned professional in 2007 at the age of 19, finished last year's European season well and gained conditional status on this year's LPGA tour.

"I finished last year off pretty decently on the LET and got conditional status on the LPGA this year so I will be playing whatever I can get into in the US," Kemp said of her immediate future.

She has started this year off with a tie for 11th at the Victorian Open and a tie for 12th at the Canberra Classic before missing the cut last week at the Australian Open.

Kemp is expecting plenty of support behind her when she tees it up at both tournaments.

She has an uncle who lives in Coffs Harbour, and her mum and dad will be making the trek up from Forster-Tuncurry for the events.

"I'll have a lot of family in town which is always nice," she said.

"My parents will be there and it's been a while since they've seen me play. It will be the first time they will have been to an event other than the Australian Open in a long time.

"It's going to be great. I get to drive my own car to a tour event."