BIG FUTURE: Joseph Clarke is on fire on the bowls green.
Sport

Clarke's a machine on the green

Sam Flanagan
by
25th Apr 2019 12:53 PM
BOWLS: Park Beach Bowls Club has unearthed its next star, with a young boy turning heads across the region after producing a stunning effort at the State District Bowls Championships.

Park Beach's Joseph Clarke took on Wauchope's Josh Carney in the singles final, with Clarke proving too strong in the battle of the young guns.

Clarke then paired up with Carney to win the state district pairs.

It's been a rapid raise to silverware for Clarke, who only began playing bowls in 2015 but showed promise from the outset.

Clarke is also a talented cricket bowler and recently played in three grand finals for the Sawtell Cricket Club where he won two of the finals.

bowling bowls park beach bowls club
