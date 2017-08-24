Clarence Valley woman found guilty of horse cruelty

BEFORE: One of the horses seized from Rosalie Smith's property in April 2016.

A CLARENCE Valley woman found guilty of the serious neglect of "starving" horses at her Buccarumbi property will be sentenced next month.

Rosalie Smith appeared unrepresented during a Grafton Local Court trial which continued yesterday, over one charge each of aggravated cruelty upon an animal and failure to provide proper and sufficient food and nutrition, and two counts of failure to provide veterinary treatment, one in particular relating to parasitic infection.

RSPCA staff first attended her property on November 4, 2015, where they found horses emaciated and suffering from a range of ailments.

They issued a notice directing her to obtain veterinary treatment which she did on November 30.

After the vet prescribed supplementary food and recommended euthanasia for a couple of horses, RSPCA inspectors returned the following month to find 23 horses in a poor condition.

One was immediately surrendered and euthanised.

In April last year a third examination was conducted by two vets and RSPCA inspectors. Nine horses were seized and one, named Belle, was euthanised.

In delivering her judgment, Magistrate Robyn Denes said she accepted Smith cared deeply for her horses.

"This case is not about that, however," Magistrate Denes said.

"The case is based upon whether or not she failed to adequately care for them."

The court was tasked with deciding whether Smith's treatment of the horses could be considered adequate.

Smith argued she did seek treatment for the horse's health problems, fed them, and wormed them not long before they were seized, but Magistrate Denes said she accepted the evidence of RSCPA inspectors and vets, who said the seized horses were all underfed, with some suffering dental and feet problems and parasite infections.

AFTER: One of nine horses seized from Rosalie Smith's property, who has since recovered. RSPCA NSW

"Ms Smith did not accept that Belle needed more help with feeding than any of the other horses," Magistrate Denes said.

"Yet even as she deteriorated after November, she took no steps to ensure proper feeding of her or indeed any appropriate care."

And later: "As a result of the condition of these horses they needed different and better food and they did not receive it.

"These horses were starving - one look at them is evidence of that."

Smith was found guilty on all counts and will return to Grafton Local Court for sentencing on October 24.

The RSPCA is expected to seek $100,000 in costs, and to have Smith banned from having anything to do with horses.