John Shelton-trained galloper Medicine Ball, with strapper Candice Woodhouse.
Horses

Clarence trainers come up trumps at Coffs Harbour race day

Mitchell Keenan
and Geoff Newling, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
30th Dec 2019 5:30 PM
RACING :Grafton trainers dominated the first two races at Coffs Harbour’s final race meet for 2019 today.

Outstanding trainer John Shelton, of long standing, won the first race when Medicine Ball upset the favourites to win the LA Fleur D’Alyse Handicap (1605m).

The five-year old gelding was slow to start, sitting at the back with Okay Boss steaming out to an early lead.

Grafton jockey Ben Looker rode him well, working off the back with 1000m to go.

Cutting the corner, Medicine Ball worked well inside as Matt McGuren piloted Bullet Shot and Okay Boss dropped off for a narrow second and third.

Then Grafton-based Shane Everson won the second race with Sequential Pearl.

A lightly raced five-year-old daughter of Sequalo Sequential Pearl broke through for her first win from five attempts with victory in the Country To Coast Pest Control Maiden Handicap (805m).

“She’s got a stack of ability,” Shane Everson said.

“Hoping she can go on with it.”

He said the mare had ‘gone shinny’ in her first preparation and then had some issues with muscle tears in her next.

“I’m just glad she’s won for Olivia,” he said of apprentice jockey Olivia Pickering.

“She’s done all the work on her.”

Olivia Pickering said Sequential Pearl has taken a lot of work “to get her right”.

“She’s one of the fastest horses I’ve sat on. I’m hoping this gives her a bit of confidence.”

Shane Everson thinks she will get at least 1100m “when she settles”.

“I’ve only ever had two Sequalos,” he said of the mare’s sire.

“One was my first winner and the other is her.”

Fellow Clarence trainer Dwayne Schmidt was let disappointed with his result in the same race as his race favourite, No Doubt A Lady fell to a fourth place finish for the afternoon.

