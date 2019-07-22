CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Streakers, an interesting concept

CAUGHT: A streaker is rounded up by security after disrupting the NRL Round 17 clash between the Tigers and Eels.

STREAKING is defined as "the act of running naked through a public place as a prank, a dare, for publicity or an act of protest”.

A more accurate definition (most of the time) is "man drinks too much alcohol at a sporting event and, egged on by his mates gets his kit off and makes a fool of himself in front on thousands of people”.

On Friday night a Southern Cross Austereo Radio executive ran onto the field during the West Tigers and Parramatta Eels clash. He now faces a possible charge of 12 months in prison and a $12,000 fine.

As an outsider looking in the act of streaking is an interesting concept.

With nothing to gain and everything to lose, what is the point, in the middle of winter, in stripping down to your birthday suit and running onto a field during a televised football game only to be tackled to the cold hard ground in what I can only imagine would be a very painful experience.

Streaking became popular in college dorms in the USA in the 1970s when athletes would "get their kit off” and run through the college dorms. Authorities even went so far to label it a "streaking epidemic”.

A man by the name of Mark Roberts from the UK has "streaker” listed as his occupation. As of 2018 Mr Roberts has bared all 565 times in 23 countries. In 2013 he was the subject of a documentary called Streak! The Man Who Can't Keep His Clothes On. His family must be so proud.

While it is all smiles and fun and games for the people involved, this kind of exhibitionism is both a security risk and a blight on the game the sport that is effects.

There are families and kids at these sporting events and it certainly not something that a parent should have to explain to their children after a night out at the footy.

Chances are Mr Radio Executive could be hunting for a new job very soon.