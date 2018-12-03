CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: Christmas guide to stress reduction

SATURDAY was December 1, viewed by most as the beginning of the festive season. Trees and Christmas lights will be going up across the country.

Energy companies are rubbing their hands together in anticipation of extra energy usage over the next month as dads across the country untangle, hammer and staple in the pursuit of the perfect Christmas lights display. Unless you are one of those people who leave theirs up all year round - at Christmas they are Christmas lights, for the rest of the year they are fairy lights.

While the onset of the festive season is a nice time of the year, it is also stressful for several reasons.

1. Shopping: I'm all for gift giving. I love seeing kids' faces light up when they open their presents. I want them to appreciate their gifts as I had to endure all the rages to get it. Road, trolley and checkout.

2. Family: Christmas is all about spending time with the ones you love, but how do you spread your time around all family members, hundreds of kilometres apart, in one day? Obviously, you can't. Negotiations about the Christmas Day destination generally start quite a long way out from the day itself, but quite often won't be settled until closer to the date after a lot of arguments, tantrums and hissy fits.

3. Food: It's the time of the year when we dust off nan's old cookbook and honour the recipes that have been handed down through generations. Plum pudding and Christmas cake recipes dense enough to anchor a small boat and with the liberal use of rum, just one slice means you won't be driving home on Christmas night.

4. Alcohol: Uncle Harold and Aunt Betty have a bit of a frosty relationship. They have a few too many beverages on Christmas Day and next thing you know there is more sledging than Australia v India in the Boxing Day Test. My advice is just ride it out, chances are one of them will fall asleep in a food coma at some stage anyway.

5. The office party: Don't drink too much and don't say anything that might get you fired. Just stay at home. It's safer that way.

6. Secret Santa: Most offices do something along these lines. Draw a fellow co-worker's name out of a hat and agree to buy them an anonymous gift for a small monetary value. I always have so many great ideas, none of which Human Resources would appreciate.

Even with the few minor stresses mentioned above, it still is a wonderful time of the year. I hope Santa got the message that I have been very well behaved this year and that convertible Mustang that I would love will be able to fit in his Santa sack.