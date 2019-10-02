Menu
CLARENCE CHAMPIONS: Gallery of all the grand final winners

Mitchell Keenan
by
2nd Oct 2019 8:00 AM
CHAMPIONS: After a great period of winter sports grand finals, the Daily Examiner paid tribute to the teams that rose to the occasion, pouring their blood, sweat and tears into one last push in the big decider.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

As the new sports journalist at The Daily Examiner, this was my first taste of the Clarence Valley winter sports grand finals and I was blown away but just how much the region has to offer.

It's is clear to see why so much talent has been born in this region with its rich history across a wide range of sports.

I have witnessed elation and tribulation among both junior and senior athletes but the most amazing thing I have witnessed is the camaraderie and sportsmanship displayed in victory or defeat.

This is a true sporting haven and I look forward to many more magical moments.

clarence champions clarence sport grand finals
Grafton Daily Examiner

