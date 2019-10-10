CLARENCE+ Carving out a passion

It's easy, particularly for women, to let go of your creative pursuits once "life gets in the way”.

Preparing for a "real” job, relationships, marriage and children, while being some of life's ultimate rewards, can be all-consuming once you get started on that trajectory, leaving any aspirations of creativity, stuck in some distant holding pattern.

That's where Grafton's Katrina McAndrew found herself before recently making a concerted effort to get back to her artistic roots that were last tended to in high school.

"I did three-unit art for my HSC and it was something I had planned to do into the future but life didn't turn out that way. I travelled a different path.”

A career in nursing, marriage, three children, and now lecturing full-time in health at Southern Cross University in Coffs Harbour are more than enough to fill life's spare moments, but when a recent spate of home renovations came to a close, she made the time to pick up her art tools again and began to "dabble”, reigniting her lost pursuit in visual arts.

Old Grafton Bridge.

"Linocutting was something I really enjoyed at high school and when I went back to it I found it just as enjoyable again.”

She said working full-time through the week meant the weekends were her domain, as much as that was possible within a family of five.

"They know that's my time. Everyone knows Mum is doing her art and to leave Mum alone. It's kind of my therapy. I find it really relaxing. I put on some music, sit out on the deck and draw, working out what I want to cut out and just do it. Sometimes you just have to do it.”

She says although she can be found out the back working on her art most weekends, it's not a case of a solid six or eight hours of creating.

"I still have to find the time. It doesn't take priority over other things. I do still get plenty of interruptions, but I get something done most weekends.”

St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Grafton

So far Katrina has created a handful of works featuring architecture from around her heritage hometown.

"I enjoy doing Grafton's buildings. I started with our own house (a Federation weatherboard) and have friends who live in older style houses so I made prints for them.”

She also loves the city's public buildings, often stopping to take photographs when inspiration strikes.

"I remember passing by St Andrew's one day, one of those spectacular days where there's beautiful blue sky and I thought I'll go home and work out how to do a lino of that.”

Katrina uses the photograph as the starting point for her work, sketching it up and putting it on to transparent paper. "When you carve it out it has to be mirror image of the original so I transfer my drawing by colouring the back of drawing (on transparent paper) and trace it again. I'm sure there's a better way, but that's how I do it.”

She said the process can take a few hours "depending on the drawing detail and size of the print”.

"Something A4 size, remembering I'm not sitting there for six or eight hours straight, I could produce one finished linocut ready to print over a weekend.”

She said she sometimes lets a work sit for a week before deciding if she needs to make any alterations.

"You are limited with changes in linocuts because once you have carved it, you can only take more away, you can't put it back.”

The lino Katrina uses is the specialist soft variety found in art stores, not on the kitchen floor.

"If only that was the case - I had so much of that lying around after renovating.”

She said the art shop lino could sometimes be a bit soft as she liked to apply a bit of pressure when working.

"I really enjoy the whole carving process. It's slow, thoughtful stuff. You can have your mind elsewhere while you do it. You develop a rhythm as you go.”

The printing part takes place in a "little shed” in the backyard. "I don't carve down there as I tend to do that so I have a glass of wine at the same time.”

Katrina uses a small manual roller and block print paint which is a little oilier, to help with consistency and adherence.

"I'll run a proof through on transparent paper to see how it sticks and then print the artwork on watercolour paper.”

While she is yet to consider selling her works, their appealing nature has started to garner some attention through her Instagram page. Her image of Grafton's famous Barn has been featured in promotional material for the upcoming Gate to Plate (to be held in the historic venue), and she designed the artwork for the new 53 Islands Festival logo.

"I guess word is slowly getting out there. I'm not selling at present but I am discussing a possible pop-up store during Jacaranda. At this stage I've only given them away. I've had a few people message me (on Instagram) and ask about them but I haven't got to that stage yet.”

Going on the momentum she is already garnering, an Etsy shop might just be around the corner.

To see more of Katrina's work follow her on Instagram: @katrina_mcandrew_