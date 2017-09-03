26°
Sport

Clare scores Running Festival win for the girls

The first two half marathon runners across the line in the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival were Clare Palmer and Dave Burgess.
The first two half marathon runners across the line in the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival were Clare Palmer and Dave Burgess. Brad Greenshields
Brad Greenshields
by

FOR the first time in the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival's history, a female runner was first across the line in the half marathon.

Woolgoolga runner Clare Palmer finished the 21.1 run around the Coffs Creek Walkway in a time of one hour, 23 minutes and 58 seconds.

There was a gap of almost three minutes until the runner-up, Dave Burgess, crossed the line.

"I didn't think I'd be the overall winner, I was trying to get under 1.25 because that's my best for a half (marathon) so I was pushing it a bit," Palmer said.

Incredibly for Palmer, running today came as a mere afterthought as she ran a marathon only a week ago in the Dubbo Stampede, which she was also first across the line in.

The mother of six recovered well from the run though so threw her hat into the ring just before entries closed.

"I pulled up good so I thought I'll come and have a run, my kids are going to run in the 3km so I thought why not," she said.

"I had an easy week. I wasn't planning on coming here because I thought I'd be sore but I pulled up all good.

"It was only an easy week, just a few light jogs but I thought 'oh well, it will be a run'."

Run in what are perfect conditions for runners, Palmer and Burgess finished ahead of Andrew McDonald and Daniella Sansonetti with Henry Sheehan, Ed Brasier and Nathan Silvy following behind.

Topics:  clare palmer coffs harbour coffs harbour running festival half marathon

Coffs Coast Advocate
Hartsuyker promotes further exports with India

Hartsuyker promotes further exports with India

AUSTRALIA'S capability as a supplier of high-quality exports was on show during an Australia-India food seminar in New Delhi this week.

VOTE: Where to get the best fish and chips in town

It's one of Australia's favourite takeaway options but the Advocate wants to know how you vote for the best fish & chips on the Coffs Coast.

Vote in the Advocate poll for your favourite fish & chips place.

Fire fighters kept busy on Coffs Coast

Fire fighters race off to blazes at Boambee, Korora and Arrawarra.

Coffs on Dragons and Rabbitohs' radar for Charity Shield

The next edition of the Charity Shield pre-season match played between South Sydney and St George Illawarra could be headed to Coffs Harbour.

Discussions held about possibly moving Charity Shield to the bush.

Local Partners