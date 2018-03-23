Claim of Federal interference in NSW forest debate

LOGGING AWAY: Senator Anne Ruston backed the forestry industry while speaking in a Parliament debate.

THE National Parks Association of NSW chief executive Alix Goodwin has accused the Federal Government of interfering in community consultation on Regional Forest Agreements.

She said Senator Anne Ruston wrote to the NPA during the consultation questioning the body's integrity and dismissing concerns over improving the environmental performance of logging.

Senator Ruston also accused the NPA of deliberately misleading the Australian public on the issue.

"The Senator's actions highlight the current RFA process is not community consultation as is box ticking for a pre-determined outcome,” Ms Goodwin said.

"As a non-government environment charity whose financial support comes from members and donors, honesty, integrity and trust are our core values.

"In order to foster trust we pride ourselves on evidence-based advocacy.”

Speaking in a Parliamentary debate on February 8, Senator Ruston said forestry industries are absolutely vital to the country and are an "absolutely integral part of our regional communities.”

"The forest industry directly employs over 67,000 people and contributes nearly $24 billion to the Australian economy,” she said.

"This is no lightweight industry and the benefits in our regional communities cannot be underestimated.

"For this reason the Turnbull Government believes it's absolutely important we put the right tools in place to ensure the sustainable management of these forests.

"At the same time make sure we don't place an unreasonable burden on them.”