Menu
Login
BOOM TOWN: Coffs Harbour continues to grow as a capital city of the North Coast region.
BOOM TOWN: Coffs Harbour continues to grow as a capital city of the North Coast region. Trevor Veale
News

City's growth as a regional capital gets support

Greg White
by
14th Mar 2018 2:30 PM

THE head of Regional Capitals Australia (RCA) has urged residents to get behind Coffs Harbour City Council in the bid for funding through the Regional Growth Fund.

Cr Shane Van Styn is Mayor of Greater Geraldton and said if an RCA member city is successful in being funded it will bring significant benefit to those who live and work here.

"Our organisation is making the case for cities like Coffs Harbour to be included in this important initiative,” he said.

"This will be done not only to meet the needs of city growth but also for the opportunity to bring the new negotiations to the business table.

"Small cities are as important to their regions as they are to the nation.

"The Regional Australia Institute has estimated that getting the planning right for regional cities has the potential to add $375 billion per year to the nation's bottom line by 2031.”

The long-awaited $272 million Regional Growth Fund puts regional cities on the political agenda and signals a shift in the Federal Government's thinking on small city deals.

"Various infrastructure projects are packaged up as well as the ability to fund projects that support jobs, road, rail and air connections and things that make a regional city liveable.

"With at least one million additional people predicted to be living in regional cities in less than 10 years the time to get serious about planning is now.

"It is clear to everyone living in Coffs Harbour just how much untapped potential there is and with the Regional Growth Fund harnessed for deals we are confident cities across the country will continue to punch above their weight in contributing to the nation's bottom line.”　

city of coffs harbour coffs harboour city council cr shane van styn national growth fund rca regional australia institute regional capitals australia regional cities
Coffs Coast Advocate
Protesters slapped with $80,000 worth of fines

Protesters slapped with $80,000 worth of fines

News Adani protesters have copped hefty fines after they were arrested for shutting down a coal terminal at Abbot Point earlier this year.

Golf NSW gives Coffs Coast a big tick of approval

Golf NSW gives Coffs Coast a big tick of approval

Golf Officials thrilled with Coffs Coast's hosting of golf tournaments.

Tick your calendar for this very hot date

Tick your calendar for this very hot date

News Is it a drama or a comedy? You'll laugh, you'll cry.

Police shut down month-long forest blockade

Police shut down month-long forest blockade

Environment Gladstone State Forest blockade dismantled.

Local Partners