City's growth as a regional capital gets support

THE head of Regional Capitals Australia (RCA) has urged residents to get behind Coffs Harbour City Council in the bid for funding through the Regional Growth Fund.

Cr Shane Van Styn is Mayor of Greater Geraldton and said if an RCA member city is successful in being funded it will bring significant benefit to those who live and work here.

"Our organisation is making the case for cities like Coffs Harbour to be included in this important initiative,” he said.

"This will be done not only to meet the needs of city growth but also for the opportunity to bring the new negotiations to the business table.

"Small cities are as important to their regions as they are to the nation.

"The Regional Australia Institute has estimated that getting the planning right for regional cities has the potential to add $375 billion per year to the nation's bottom line by 2031.”

The long-awaited $272 million Regional Growth Fund puts regional cities on the political agenda and signals a shift in the Federal Government's thinking on small city deals.

"Various infrastructure projects are packaged up as well as the ability to fund projects that support jobs, road, rail and air connections and things that make a regional city liveable.

"With at least one million additional people predicted to be living in regional cities in less than 10 years the time to get serious about planning is now.

"It is clear to everyone living in Coffs Harbour just how much untapped potential there is and with the Regional Growth Fund harnessed for deals we are confident cities across the country will continue to punch above their weight in contributing to the nation's bottom line.”