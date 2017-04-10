City Square set to undergo transformation

Artist's impression of the potential artistic screening of the Park Ave parking facade.

THE City Centre Masterplan Committee have confirmed the transformation of the Coffs Harbour City Square will be under way this year, with work on new shade sails, shelters, landscaping and paving set to begin in June.

The $2 million project, which is funded by the Special Rate Variation investment by City Centre property owners, is part of the City Centre Masterplan 2031.

The Masterplan Committee are said to be finalising preparations to order materials and go to tender to secure contractors for the revitalisation of City Square.

The transformation will see new paving, catenary lighting, artistic screening of the Park Avenue carpark facade and the installation of three awnings to provide shelter to large sections of the square.

Artist's impression of the city sails on Pacific Hwy and Park Ave. Coffs Harbour City Council

Construction on the installation of five shade sails will soon begin, and the City Square east-west shade sail will be relocated to the pedestrian crossing near Woolworths on Park Ave.

The new shade sails will be located at pedestrian crossings on Harbour Dr, Gordon St, West High St and Park Ave near the Pacific Hwy and at Moonee St.

The construction will apparently be staged in order to avoid affecting businesses.

The revitalisation of the City Centre is expected to be completed prior to the return of the World Rally Championships in November.

Other projects, as outlined in the Masterplan 2031, include the targeting of regular day and night events and festivals to be held at City Square.