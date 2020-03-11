City square mess could impact future projects

The $2.5m City Square revitalisation project is one of the key projects identified in the Coffs City Centre Masterplan 2031.

A long-term member of the committee advising Coffs Harbour City Council on the redevelopment of the City Square says it's a mess.

David Doyle has been on the City Centre Masterplan Committee for eight years. He is also the president of the Board of Directors of C.ex group.

"The only reason I am still on the committee is to make sure Council is spending rate payers' money properly but I have failed."

According to Mr Doyle, Council has a history of ignoring the Committee.

He says the whole area from Park Avenue through to the City Square and across to Coffs Central is a "mismatch of different tiles" and shelter is inadequate.

"I don't like it at all and when it rains it's unusable.

"We can't undo what's done, but we've just got to make the best of it. Maybe we could put up some more overhead cover."

David Doyle

But, as he warns, this could eat into the budget allocated for other work including shade sails at Park Avenue near Woolworths.

Mr Doyle says this option will be up for discussion at their committee meeting next Thursday.

Key elements of the City Square revamp included: CCTV security, contemporary lighting, event power supplies, new paving, large cafe umbrellas to replace the existing arbours, new public seating, communal tables and upgrades to the western kiosk.

Fairy lights being trialled in the City Square in preparation for the launch in October last year.

Currently the City Centre Masterplan Committee which is made up of CBD landowners and retailers is struggling to find members.

"That's because people have given up in frustration," Mr Doyle said.

As a result of two resignations in late 2019, Council conducted an Expression Of Interest (EOI) to fill vacancies on the Committee but nobody applied. The deadline was extended to late December but still there was no interest.

Council will consider amending the committee's terms of reference to reduce the number of city centre landowners on the committee (with property valued at or greater than $1,000,000) from five to four.