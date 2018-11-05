City Square and Cup Day holiday on council's agenda

LATEST PLAN: Revitalisation of the square is part of the overall City Centre Masterplan.

LATEST PLAN: Revitalisation of the square is part of the overall City Centre Masterplan. Trevor Veale

COFFS Harbour City Council has once again gone back to the drawing board in relation to the City Square and the latest design will be up for consideration at this week's meeting.

The new design retains the MaMaGOTO kiosk but not the one currently occupied by Caffeine Central with plans to remove it by February next year.

A staff report has determined that the Caffeine Central kiosk on the eastern edge of the square effectively privatises what could otherwise be maximised public space and disrupts important view lines and pedestrian movement which impacts on public space and business opportunities in the adjoining private holdings.

The kiosk occupied by MamaGOTO remains on the new plan due to the 'very different business and public space activation dynamic which currently operates along the western edge of the square'.

The potential removal of the popular eatery was the subject of a petition presented to Councillor Dr Sally Townley by MamaGOTO owners Yukari and Heath Keizer in August.

If the current plan is approved construction will begin in February next year with a three to four month construction period.

Cup day holiday

Since 1971 there has been some form of half-day holiday to celebrate the Coffs Harbour Gold Cup.

To continue having an annual local part day public holiday, council must, on a biennial basis, apply to the State Government to have it declared under the Public Holidays Act 2010.

As part of this application council conducts public consultation on the matter considering the costs and benefits of the holiday.

Schools, bus companies, community groups and other stakeholders were consulted and a 'have your say' site established on council's website.

Schools generally highlighted the disruption to the students with two schools suggesting a full day public holiday would be preferred.

In general the consultation process returned generally even views in support and against the local public holiday.

Regional sports infrastructure funds

Council has recently been awarded $10 million from the NSW Government's Regional Sports Infrastructure Fund (RSIF) to deliver the Coffs Coast Regional Sports Hub - Stage 2 Project, at a total cost of $12.5 million.

Up for consideration at this week's council meeting will be a report looking at funding options for council's $2.5 million contribution.

The scope of works includes three new rectangular fields (two synthetic and one turf); a new sports amenity block to service the new fields, and additional change rooms and amenities between Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park (CCSLP) fields 1 and 2; a new car park and access road; and a new shared footpath and cycleway and pedestrian bridges to improve connectivity throughout the precinct.