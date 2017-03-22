29°
News

City sale signifies a bright future for CBD

Melissa Martin | 22nd Mar 2017 3:30 PM
The Boulevard Arcade has sold in Coffs Harbour for just over $4 million.
The Boulevard Arcade has sold in Coffs Harbour for just over $4 million. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE sale of one of the Coffs Harbour CBD's landmark commercial properties, and the new owners' plans for development, shows a huge vote of confidence in the future prosperity of the city centre.

The Boulevard Arcade at 23-29 Harbour Dr has been sold for $4.155 by Troy Mitchell from LJ Hooker Commercial.

Mr Mitchell said the sale signifies high confidence in the CBD's future.

"The new owners are looking at the possibility of developing the property in five years time, possibly longer, when they'd be looking to build a high-rise residential building," he said.

"At this stage they are not sure if it will be hotel accommodation or potentially over 55s accommodation. It would also include a large number of car parking spaces for on-site occupants as well as visitors to the town centre."

The arcade in its current form includes 18 tenancies and frontage to Harbour Drive and Vernon Street.

Mr Mitchell believes the timing of the future development will be right to capitalise on a new look CBD post-Pacific Highway by-pass.

"Together with redevelopment of the Boulevard, Gowings' proposed development hotel and a gentrified CBD with expected improvements to the Pacific Highway through town, we could be seeing a highly attractive CBD reflecting a city where people want to live because of the vibrant nature of the centre."

Mr Mitchell said he's already seeing a surge in confidence in the city's retail landscape following the recent works and improvements to Harbour Drive with his agency securing three new tenants for CBD shop-fronts in the past fortnight.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  boulevard coffs coast coffs harbour property

Just In

Close but no cigar in hunt for elusive frog

Close but no cigar in hunt for elusive frog

A BROWN body mottled with green spotted in Coffs Harbour picked up the interest of amphibian expert on the hunt for an elusive frog last seen three decades ago.

Adventurers rowing from Singapore to New Zealand to stop in Coffs

PADDLING ON: Charlie Smith and Grant 'Axe' Rawlinson arrive in Darwin aboard the Simpson's Donkey.

Rowers to stop in Coffs in 12,000km journey

North Coast investment to match a growing population

Minister for Planning and Housing, Anthony Roberts together with Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, are launching the North Coast Regional Plan at the Coffs Harbour Airport this morning.

North Coast plan investment in airports, hospitals, highway funding

Former Saint ready for AFLW grand final

LION: Nikki Wallace.

Local link to follow in Saturday's inaugural AFLW grand final.

Local Partners

'Tossers' targeted in campaign

Residents are being urged to report people littering from vehicles with the Report a Tosser campaign.

Residents want DAs for 'uncontrolled' blueberry farms

Residents are unhappy with expanding and 'unregulated' blueberry farms.

Concerns over farming activity near residential properties.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Have dinner with a wizard of the willow

Sir Viv Richards.

Sir Viv Richards speaking at Coffs Harbour Racing Club on Saturday.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HIS music has taken him across his native United States, and now it's Eric's ticket to Australia.

MOVIE REVIEW: Disney remake a beauty-ful story

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

Emma Watson stars as Belle in classic tale of finding unlikely love

MOVIE REVIEW: Peppa Pig's Aussie adventure will delight fans

A scene from My First Cinema Experience: Peppa Pig's Australian Holiday.

Peppa visits Uluru and the Great Barrier Reef in feature film debut

Adele fan denies 'fat shaming', blames Gabba

Anita claims she never referred to Ms Bennett’s weight

CMC Awards: It's a night to rock for Lee Kernaghan

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Glamour for boy from the bush

Channel 10 weighs in on the future of Neighbours

Neighbours launched the career of Kylie Minogue.

Angry UK Neighbours’ fans have already launched a petition

Viewers slam ‘cruel, shameless’ Michelle

Michelle is public enemy number one after dumping Jesse.

JESSE’S heart was brutally broken on national television last night.

Rare 881m2 Block Backing Golf Course

5 Ensign Cove, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land Quiet cul-de-sac, High on the hill with the 10th fairway at the ... $299,000

Quiet cul-de-sac, High on the hill with the 10th fairway at the back of your property for a north eastern view will be a great place to enjoy outdoor living...

Brand new resort style living with ocean &amp; hinterland views!

29/123 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 2 2 $545,000

A sophisticated addition to the Park Beach streetscape, only limited chances remain to cement your place within the stunning new 'Seashells' complex. Designed to...

Heartwarming country home on 32 beautiful acres...

154 Morrows Road, Nana Glen 2450

Rural 3 1 10 $749,000 ...

Come and fall in love with the charm of this very special country home. Boasting rustic, wide timber floorboards, tongue and groove walls, soaring 9ft ceilings...

A brilliant riverside location in a historic township...

6 Martin Street, Coramba 2450

House 3 1 2 $309,000

A great riverside location waits for the new owner of this character filled three bedroom plus study/sunroom cottage. Situated in a cul de sac within a short...

Superb property in a great cul de sac...

12 Kestrel Place, Boambee East 2452

House 3 2 2 $479,000

Rarely is a property offered to the market that combines so many important and requested items on the wish list. Situated serenely with a north easterly facing...

On top of the world...

91 Sealy Lookout Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 2 2 $975,000 ...

Positioned approximately 300 metres above sea level, this property boasts some of the most breathtaking views that the Coffs Coast has to offer. Located at the top...

Ultimate lifestyle at The Jetty...

3/58 Mildura Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $899,000

With north facing 180 degree ocean, estuary and hinterland views, this property has all you need. Within walking distance to restaurants, shops and beaches, what...

Four bedroom townhouse close to CBD...

2/24 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 4 2 2 $419,000 ...

On offer is a large four bedroom townhouse with the convenience of a five minute walk to the CBD. A large open plan living and dining area on the ground floor...

Heartwarming country home on 32 beautiful acres...

154 Morrows Road, Nana Glen 2450

House 3 1 10 $749,000 ...

Come and fall in love with the charm of this very special country home. Boasting rustic, wide timber floorboards, tongue and groove walls, soaring 9ft ceilings...

Simply stunning beachside living...

5a Breakers Way, Korora 2450

House 4 3 2 $949,000...

Situated in one of Coffs Harbours most premier beachside estates you will find this absolutely gorgeous home just 250m from the sun drenched sands of Korora Beach...

City sale signifies a bright future for CBD

The Boulevard Arcade has sold in Coffs Harbour for just over $4 million.

Multi-million dollar sale brings plans to future development

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Costs rise to own and rent

COSTS RISE: Affordability has decline for renters and owners.

Housing affordability declines for owners and renters

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!