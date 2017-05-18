City Hill is the best available site

The growling stomaches of Africa

LAST night while I waited in the supermarket queue my impatience grew as my stomach growled in hunger.

I felt annoyed as I looked down at the food in my trolley, because I wanted to be at home cooking my dinner rather than waiting to be served.

As my stomach continued growling in hunger, I tried to stop myself feeling annoyed by thinking about the people suffering hunger pains in Africa.

With 20 million people currently facing a famine and starvation crisis in the countries Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan and Nigeria, the hungry growling stomaches would be deafening across Eastern African at the moment.

The $303million Mr Turnbull heartlessly cut from the AusAid Budget last week could have gone a long way preventing one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes from engulfing Africa.

Elisha McMurray

Protesters outside the Hilton where Adani Mining CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj promised the Carmichael mine would be funded.

$1billion for a billionaire?

HOW can our Federal "Representative" stand by a $1 billion dollar loan for a coal rail line for a billionaire?

A loan that is likely never to be paid back by this Indian company Adani.

A company with so many convaluted business structures that all seem to end in the Cayman Islands. The coal price is falling so rapidly it is hard to keep up.

Not only is the Queensland Government planning on giving this company a tax holiday, they have also given them a free water license to the detriment of all other land uses including glaziers and anyone reliant on our Great Artesian Basin.

Even their own company under oath, has admitted this project will be automated and will only create 1464 jobs.

Surely this money could be better spent on actual infrastructure that is needed creating more jobs?

Marnie Cotton

Shave for a cure remains a popular fundraiser for the Leukaemia Foundation. Warren Lynam

Thanks for a hair-razing effort

ON BEHALF of the Leukaemia Foundation, I would like to say a big thank you to readers for their incredible support of World's Greatest Shave this year.

The extraordinary people who shaved or coloured and their generous sponsors have now raised an incredible $4,920,000 in NSW alone, helping to fund projects that will make a genuine difference to local families facing blood cancer.

The money will now be used to provide safe and comfortable accommodation in the city for families living in regional NSW so they can more easily access life-saving treatment.

It also means we can offer free transport, counselling, information and practical support to the 60,000 Australians living with a blood cancer.

Meanwhile, researchers funded by our supporters are working tirelessly to discover safer and more effective treatments. Although their critical research is improving survival rates, sadly an Australian still loses their life to blood cancer every two hours.

But thanks to those taking part in World's Greatest Shave, we are well on our way to reaching our goal of $5.6 million in NSW. There is still time for people to sign up or make a donation at worldsgreatestshave.com.au. Thanks to you, the Leukaemia Foundation will be able to help more Australians with leukaemia, lymphoma, myeloma and related disorders survive and live a better quality of life.

Bill Petch

CEO - Leukaemia Foundation

Red Shield Appeal Launch at Coffs C.ex on Tuesday. Major June and Russell Grice, Aub Gilbert, Major Don Austin, Irene Austin. Trevor Veale

Door knockers are on the way

I WRITE on behalf of The Salvation Army to ask readers to get involved in our Red Shield Appeal Doorknock weekend on 27 and 28 May. By volunteering to collect, you'll be helping to give hope where it's needed most.

The Red Shield Appeal is The Salvation Army's main fundraiser - we rely on money raised to help operate our services across Australia. With the public's support, we are able to keep giving hope and assistance to Aussies who fall on tough times.

Giving a few hours to collect on the Red Shield Appeal Doorknock weekend allows us to house families who are homeless, support women and children fleeing domestic violence, break the cycle of drug and alcohol addiction in many people, provide emergency relief in times of disaster, help get youth of the streets, and so much more.

We're calling on community groups, sporting clubs, workplaces, families and individuals to join our Army of Hope on 27 and 28 May and volunteer for the Red Shield Appeal. Make it a fun day out - it's a great feeling when you're doing something that truly makes a difference.

And please, consider making a donation to the Red Shield Appeal yourself. As more and more Australians find it harder to make ends meet, The Salvation Army's services are stretched. We rely on funds raised to help keep our doors open.

Readers wanting to get involved or wanting to donate should simply ring 13 SALVOS (13 72 58) or visit salvos.org.au.

Leigh Cleave,

Communications & Fundraising Director, The Salvation Army.

Coffs Harbour's City Hill has been largely favoured as a site for the proposed Coffs Harbour Cultural and Entertainment Centre. Trevor Veale

Culture is above elitism

I FIND it intriguing that there seems a general fear of excellence in the arts, so that we often find the word "elitist" popping up and used in a disparaging fashion.

A law degree is not obtained without a great deal of hard work, and similarly excellence in the performing arts can only be achieved after many years of study.

The average professional violinist or pianist generally begins to study round about the age of seven or eight, sometimes earlier, and many years of hard work and sacrifice are required to reach a standard which puts him/her at the top of the profession.

As a music educator I can attest to the response of young people who are fortunate enough to come into contact with wonderful musical experiences, and regardless of their background, their positive reactions when confronted with a truly memorable instrumental performance or being part of a massed choir.

It is indeed sad for most young people their sole exposure to performance is via the marketable mediocrity of programs such as "The Voice", "The X-Factor" and" Australian Idol".

They deserve much better. Bring on the elites, I say.

Margaret England, Korora