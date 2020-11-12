City Hill constraints ‘fatal’ from planning perspective

David Hargreaves (at right) has shared his thoughts on why the Gordon St project should go ahead. He is pictured with John Gray along Riding Lane with the demolition site in the background. Photo by Janine Watson

David Hargreaves (at right) has shared his thoughts on why the Gordon St project should go ahead. He is pictured with John Gray along Riding Lane with the demolition site in the background. Photo by Janine Watson

WITH decades of experience in urban planning under his belt, Coffs Harbour man David Hargreaves is speaking out in support of the Cultural and Civic Space.

Demolition work is currently underway at the Gordon Street site.

A decision on the Development Application for the $76.5m building, which will house a new library and art gallery, was expected by the end of October or first week in November.

RELATED:

DA update on Cultural and Civic Space

DA decision any day now, as scale model goes on display

But earlier this week Planning Minister Rob Stokes announced he was asking the Department for further advice based on the fact there had been a large number of public submissions (over 800).

Demolition underway with the Riding Lane fig tree in the background which will be retained as a central focus.

Those opposed to the project will once again protest outside the Council Chambers in Castle Street in the lead up to this evening's meeting.

"It shows a lack of maturity, like Donald Trump being dragged out of office because he doesn't like the outcome," Mr Hargreaves said.

Many of those opposed to the Cultural and Civic Space would rather see the project at City Hill and for it to include an entertainment centre.

But Mr Hargreaves says this makes no sense from a planning perspective and that it's based on a twenty-year-old understanding that the acquisition of the City Hill land was subject to a requirement that this land be used for a performing art centre.

"From a planning perspective, the City Hill site suffers from a number of site constraints that are ultimately fatal," Mr Hargreaves said.

"These site constraints, and particularly the fact that half of the land is situated within the Medium Density Zone, effectively negates any large-scale development like a Civic Centre or a Performing Arts Space of the size envisaged by the experts."

Mayor Denise Knight has been expecting a decision on the Cultural and Civic Space DA this week.

By the 'experts' he is referring to a recent feasibility study which found the ideal size for a performing arts centre for the Coffs Harbour region, both now and into the future, would include a seating capacity of around 600 people.

"This is not possible in the current CBD location, nor at the City Hill site."

Some Coffs Harbour City Councillors including Keith Rhoades and Paul Amos have warned of cost blowouts on the project.

Former Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser has also been a harsh critic.

RELATED:

Fraser slams 'greatest waste of money ever seen'

Cost blowouts on civic space could be crippling

Mr Hargreaves concedes it is an expensive project but that the community should not be looking at it in the same way they might consider a household budget.

"Rather, the council is required to advance the LGA in a strategic sense that will result in Coffs Harbour being a more attractive place to live, work, play, visit and do business. In that light, Coffs Harbour needs to differentiate itself from other LGAs in the region, and even more broadly.

"This is even more relevant now during current pandemic times which have resulted in a surge of interest by some in capital cities to relocate to regional areas."

George Partos burning his rates notice outside Coffs Harbour City Council chambers recently in protest against the planned Cultural and Civic Space.

Costs associated with the building will be discussed at tonight's Council meeting.

A resolution passed at their August 13 called on a report to be prepared detailing: 'projected costings on the project elements of total interest, legal fees, demolition of existing buildings on Gordon Street and the percentage of the proposed storage building to be used for art gallery and museum offsite storage.'