Arterial roads gridlocked south of Coffs Harbour CBD

Live Traffic is advising of heavy traffic conditions in Coffs Harbour this morning due to the Oz Tag State Cup being held in the city. Rob Wright

ALL roads leading to C.ex Coffs International Stadium are this morning heavily congested.

Coffs Harbour is today hosting the start of the city's largest ever Oztag event the NSW Junior State Cup.

With games about to start at 9am it seems the traffic influx and localised peak hour traffic has combined to bring the southern parts of the city into gridlock.

There are reports Hogbin Dr is heavily banked up to Howard St, the Pacific Highway south of Coffs Harbour is seeing traffic backing up to Watson's Caravans.

The NSW Transport Management Centre is also reporting heavy traffic between Sawtell Rd and Harbour Dr.

"There is also heavy traffic on Hogbin Dr between Sawtell Rd and Harbour Dr as a result of the Oztag Junior State cup," Live Traffic advised.

"Heavy traffic conditions expect significant delays."

The NSW Junior State Cup running until Sunday will see 315 teams, or some 5,000 players compete, however with spectators and parents included its expected the event may have drawn an extra 12,000 into Coffs Harbour for the weekend.

Accommodation is heavily booked across the Coffs Coast with very few hotel, motel and resort and caravan park vacancies from Macksville to Red Rock.