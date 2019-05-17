City celebrates its lead on solar power

A FESTIVAL of Solar to explore the latest opportunities in residential solar power, electric vehicles, battery banks and future power options is being held in Coffs Harbour at the Showground on Saturday, June 1.

The event is a partnership between Coffs Harbour City Council and the Coffs Coast Regional Science Hub, part of 'Inspiring Australia' - a collaborative initiative of the Australian and State governments and the University of Sydney to develop influential networks that connect science and engineering researchers to big audiences.

"One of the fun features will be a show and shine with a difference as we're inviting all local and regional Electric Vehicle owners and enthusiasts to head along for the 'Coffs Coast EV Show and Shine'," Andrew Davis, the Council's Sustainable Living and Community Programs coordinator said.

"Put simply, it's all about connecting science and scientists to the broader community to understand the relevance of science and ongoing research in everyday life."

"From a supercharged solar highway to DIY electric bikes, driverless buses, onsite battery storage and the latest in integrated solar panels for residential households, the Festival of Solar will open up the exciting and transformative landscape of renewable energy technologies.

"The Festival of Solar will be a dynamic day of discovery, inspiration and connection to set residents and the Coffs Coast on the road to a sustainable future."