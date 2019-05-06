Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two juveniles have been charged after breaking into a Gracemere childcare centre and stealing a mini van.
Two juveniles have been charged after breaking into a Gracemere childcare centre and stealing a mini van. FILE
Crime

Citizen's arrest made in Gracemere after kids steal van

Maddelin McCosker
by
6th May 2019 5:54 AM | Updated: 9:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GRACEMERE residents are fighting back after a recent spate of juvenile crimes across the region.

Two juveniles were arrested by locals after they were seen breaking into Goodstart Early Learning Centre on Stover Street and stealing the centres mini van around 1.40pm Saturday afternoon.

A Triple Zero call to police notifying them of the incident, but Gracemere locals took matters into their own hands, following the two juveniles after they took off in the Hiace.

The 12-year-old and 13-year-old were followed to Warra Place where they dumped the car and continued on to the Warraburra School.

The locals followed the two kids into the school and apprehended them in a citizens arrest, holding them until police arrived at the school.

Police arrested and charged both the 12-year-old and the 13-year-old with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, trespass and enter premises.

goodstart early learning centre gracemere crime juveline crime tmbcommunity tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Finding a home for young Tilly

    Finding a home for young Tilly

    News AT only nine months old, Tilly has had a rough start to life and is looking for her forever home.

    • 6th May 2019 10:30 AM
    Coffs Coast's alleged drink and drug drivers exposed

    premium_icon Coffs Coast's alleged drink and drug drivers exposed

    News At least 16 people are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.

    • 6th May 2019 10:15 AM
    Immersive course will teach kids how to shred safely

    premium_icon Immersive course will teach kids how to shred safely

    News TOTEM Skateboarding will gain the attention of the North Coast.

    Ghosts bounce back to put premiers to sword

    premium_icon Ghosts bounce back to put premiers to sword

    Rugby League Grafton's tough win over Coffs Harbour Comets