Lars Kristensen. Trevor Veale News From Cirque du Soleil, to Ninja Warrior, to world champion

THE Coffs Coast has a its newest world champion, but he certainly hasn't taken the conventional path to the summit of his sport. Lars Kristensen is a gymnast by trade who spent years with Cirque du Soleil entertaining the masses across the globe. The circus was such a big part of the 33-year-old's life he even met his now wife on the tour. Trudy McIntosh was an international level gymnast for Australia, having won multiple medals, including gold, at the 1998 Commonwealth Games as a 14-year-old. She also competed at the Sydney Olympics. The couple initially set up their home in Kristensen's native Denmark, but 18 months ago made the switch to Australia. By that stage they'd also retired from the circus life. "My feet were done after more than 2000 shows in the circus, so I had to find something else," Kristensen said. 'I'd heard about CrossFit and decided to give it a go." Having done CrossFit for just five years, Kristensen is now a world champion after winning the over 30s division at the International Functional Fitness Federation Masters competition in Brisbane on the weekend. Kristensen trains and coaches at Woolgoolga CrossFit and said the sport isn't just for people in their athletic prime. "Age is just a number in CrossFit, you can always keep competing and get better. "The movements that look really hard can all be broken down into simpler steps, everything is scalable depending on your ability." Kristensen also hasn't ruled out a crack at Australian Ninja Warrior, having made the semi finals of the Danish version a few years ago.