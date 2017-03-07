Circus leaves our community divided

IT'S a controversial topic that has seen soaring ticket sales despite heavy public criticism.

The Stardust Circus has arrived in town this week, bringing its talented troupe of animal performers along for a week-long stint.

Meanwhile, animal rights activists are getting their placards prepared for a protest tomorrow afternoon ahead of the opening night.

Despite the circus attracting controversy from groups such as PETA, which follow it from one city to the next, it's clear the Stardust crew is unashamed and has nothing to hide.

Lion trainer Matt Ezekial allows anyone with concerns to visit the circus for a tour.

Mr Ezekial's prized lions, which he raised from cubs, can be seen lazing around on the grass in their enclosure at Coffs Showgrounds - a stark difference to the aggressive stereotype one would expect.

"It's a completely different era. There's no whips or chains, all training is reward-based. But now people are saying they're on drugs. You can't win," he said.

The cubs are trained by what Mr Ezekial describes as a 'game' and are rewarded with chicken.

"It's all a bit of a game at the start, we get a ball or rope and try to get them to jump over a pedestal.

"Each lion has it's own personality and strengths. Nairobi is good at standing on her back legs so we try to work with that. This fella over here is pretty lazy so we just do joke sorts of acts.

"They work for about 10 minutes a day. The rest of the day they're out here relaxing."

But protesters aren't concerned about any abuse or mistreatment. Rather, they are against the use of exotic animals in shows, repressing what they describe as their "innate wildness".

Animal rights advocate Judy Coward and members of the Coffs Harbour Environs for the Ethical Treatment of Animals Group have organised a protest called Coffs Speak Out to take place outside of the showgrounds on the opening day of the circus tomorrow.

Ms Coward says the aim of the peaceful protest is to get the exotic animals, which include lions and monkeys, re-homed in sanctuaries.

"Coffs needs to speak up about animals used for entertainment," she said.

"Exotic animals do not lose their innate wildness, no matter how many generations are born in captivity. They have the need to roam and form their own social groups rather than having artificial ones.

"They are not adapted to being carted from pillar to post all around the country."

Mr Ezekial refuted this, claiming the lions are domesticated.

"They've been born in captivity for 23 generations, they're not wild anymore. They're domesticated just as much as dogs or cats," he said.

"Even dogs bite."