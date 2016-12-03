31°
Circus comes to town

Jasmine Minhas | 3rd Dec 2016 10:00 AM
BUDDING STARS: Student provides a preview of what to expect
BUDDING STARS: Student provides a preview of what to expect

THE cream of Coffs' circus crop will be put on display after months of gruelling preparation.

The Coffs Coast Community Circus, the only school of its kind in town, will perform at the showground pavilion tonight with its end-of-year spectacular.

School director Sally Townley said the audience was in for a treat as the students had prepared a variety of acts for the big show.

"We have trapeze, aerial silks, tumbling, comedy and a strong-girl routine, just to name a few. The kids, and some adults, are excited to show their amazing achievements to Coffs Harbour,” she said.

The show will feature a guest appearance by former student and coach Cassie Millard, who now tours Australia as a trapeze artist with the Lennon Brothers Circus.

Another budding star performing tonight is Shayla Waterson, an 11-year-old student who placed second in the Australian Circus Festival earlier in the year.

Tickets will be available at the door.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Works on a short-term solution to the Coffs Harbour boat maintenance facility are scheduled to be finished in coming weeks.

