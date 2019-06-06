Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REDEMPTION: Orara High beat Murwillumbah on Wednesday.
REDEMPTION: Orara High beat Murwillumbah on Wednesday. TREVOR VEALE
News

'Cinderella story' just keeps on blossoming

Sam Flanagan
by
6th Jun 2019 5:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VOLLEYBALL: Orara High School's open boys volleyball team may be one of the sports stories of the year.

Twelve months ago a group of students decided to play the sport socially, now they have a realistic chance of winning a state title.

The team beat Murwillumbah High on Wednesday in the North Coast final to ensure a top seeding at the NSW Championships at Sydney Olympic Park in July.

The five-set win also revealed how far the players have come as a group.

"Last year when we played Murwillumbah at the same stage we had a lot of Year 9, 10 and 11 students. Murwillumbah have always had a strong volleyball program and they had a very strong core group of Year 12 players, so they were able to beat us through size, skill and experience,” coach Alex Dujin said.

"This year it was a reversal.”

The team, who Dujin described as a "Cinderalla story”, are being well led by a fearless captain.

"Ellia is from the Ukraine and he makes everyone around him better. He's one of the youngest on the team but the kids look up to him.”

"The boys have such a great work ethic.

"I've never seen a group improve as quickly as they have, in any sport.”

The Orara team are looking for sponsorship for their Sydney trip.

If interested phone Alex on 0488997120.

murwillumbah high school orara high school volleyball volleyball state titles
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Passenger winched from cruise ship

    premium_icon Passenger winched from cruise ship

    News A paramedic was winched onto the ship to assess the patient

    • 6th Jun 2019 5:24 PM
    Shoplifting has skyrocketed on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Shoplifting has skyrocketed on the Coffs Coast

    News The latest crime statistics have shown a concerning spike.

    Beekeeper keen to tell his blueberry story

    premium_icon Beekeeper keen to tell his blueberry story

    News "Blueberries and blueberry growing doesn't kill our bees."

    Driver, 49, dies after truck goes off road

    Driver, 49, dies after truck goes off road

    News Police have described the incident as a confronting scene