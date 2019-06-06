'Cinderella story' just keeps on blossoming

VOLLEYBALL: Orara High School's open boys volleyball team may be one of the sports stories of the year.

Twelve months ago a group of students decided to play the sport socially, now they have a realistic chance of winning a state title.

The team beat Murwillumbah High on Wednesday in the North Coast final to ensure a top seeding at the NSW Championships at Sydney Olympic Park in July.

The five-set win also revealed how far the players have come as a group.

"Last year when we played Murwillumbah at the same stage we had a lot of Year 9, 10 and 11 students. Murwillumbah have always had a strong volleyball program and they had a very strong core group of Year 12 players, so they were able to beat us through size, skill and experience,” coach Alex Dujin said.

"This year it was a reversal.”

The team, who Dujin described as a "Cinderalla story”, are being well led by a fearless captain.

"Ellia is from the Ukraine and he makes everyone around him better. He's one of the youngest on the team but the kids look up to him.”

"The boys have such a great work ethic.

"I've never seen a group improve as quickly as they have, in any sport.”

The Orara team are looking for sponsorship for their Sydney trip.

If interested phone Alex on 0488997120.