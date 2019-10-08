CHURCH WORD: Where is God in times of drought?

Dr David Ferguson of Kingaroy Uniting Church writes about how people often seek out who, or what is responsible for natural events such as bushfire and drought.

ONCE again, we have entered into a season where the effects of the drought are prominent, particularly with the early onset of bushfires.

These discussions seem to constantly ask the question: who is to blame?

There will inevitably be fingers pointed by both extremes of our climate debate.

There will be those who blame climate change, and those who place the blame at restrictions on the practices of farmers.

Inside the church, there may be those who may see this as being God's punishment for many different things, or being God allowing us to suffer the consequences of either of the two points above, or even just the simple forces of nature.

Jesus, in John 9, was invited into a similar debate about the nature of a man's blindness: was it his own fault or his parents'?

His answer was not to point the finger, but rather to see the man as an opportunity to show God's power and love in action.

The debate, while valid on an intellectual level, was rather pointless when it came to actually helping the person involved.

I believe our community finds itself in a similar situation.

We are faced with the choice between fixing the blame and supporting those who are hurt by such difficult events.

Surely it is our willingness to stand by each other that should define us as a community, not the divisions that can so easily distract us.

So, let's show who we are by what we do, both in the broader community and in our churches.