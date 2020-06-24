Church to bypass Council on $21.5m high-rise

The 52 apartments will be built in four separate blocks on Hastings St.

The 52 apartments will be built in four separate blocks on Hastings St.

THE Catholic Church will bypass Coffs Harbour City Council and take their $21.5m proposal for a high-rise apartment complex straight to the State Government.

The proposal from the Catholic Church, Lismore Diocese, is for a block of land on Hastings St, Woolgoolga, across the road from the First Sikh Temple.

Fifty-two units would be constructed within four separate buildings.

The plan has attracted some strong opposition in the community with letter box drops, a petition and lobbying of Councillors to reject it.

It is one of several high density developments on the cards for the seaside village.

At their recent Council meeting Cr Paul Amos warned the town could become a "ghetto" and raised the alarm in relation to its proximity to the soon-to-be-open Grafton jail which will be the biggest in Australia.

The town's masterplan - unanimously adopted by Council in February 2018 - is yet to be formerly adopted so many are suspicious that these high density proposals are being rushed through.

RELATED:

Town's unique character could be under threat

Developer stretches the friendship on height limits

Dr Councillor Sally Townley is another Councillor who fears the town's unique character could be under threat.

"Many people have expressed disappointment that after significant community consultation and buy in by residents for the agreed height limits, the plan has not actually been formalised.

"The Hastings St proposal, and other applications currently underway, will be assessed under the old taller height limits, not the lower ones agreed to by the community."

The 52 apartments will be built in four separate blocks on Hastings St.

The proposed height of the Hastings St development is 18 metres which exceeds the current height limit of 15 metres and well exceeds the height limit of 11m suggested in the Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan.

"To see the Church chasing profitable land developments in the face of community concern and opposition suggests that filling the coffers has become their main goal.

"These are not social housing developments, but designed to yield maximum profits, and the Church is breaching building height limits to get there."

The development application was first lodged with Council on September 20 and in May this Council deferred it out for another round of public consultation.

But this week it was revealed that the Church has opted to take the matter to the Northern Regional Planning Panel.

This course of action can be taken when a development has a capital investment value of greater than $10 million (but less than $30 million) and has not been determined within a period of 120 days.