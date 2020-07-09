Menu
The Catholic Church has withdrawn their development application for a 52-apartments at Woolgoolga.
News

Church pulls out of $21.5m high-rise proposal

Janine Watson
9th Jul 2020 5:36 PM
The Catholic Church has withdrawn their development application for a $21.5m high-rise apartment complex at Woolgoolga.

The 52-units were proposed for Hastings St across the road from the recently rebuilt First Sikh Temple.

The plan generated some strong opposition in the community with letter box drops, a petition, and lobbying of Councillors to reject it.

The 52-unit housing development was proposed for Hastings Street, Woolgoolga near the Woolgoolga Public School.

It was one of several high density developments proposed for the seaside village.

But it was revealed at tonight’s Coffs Harbour City Council meeting that the proposal has now been withdrawn.

It came out of the blue considering the church had recently applied to bypass Council and take the matter up with the Northern Regional Planning Panel to have the matter determined.

The development application was first lodged with Council on September 20 and in May this year Council deferred a decision on the matter; putting the proposal out for another round of public consultation.

Councillor Sally Townley welcomed the news.

“The withdrawal of the Church’s DA will be of great interest to the community.

“There was a high level of concern over the building heights being above the allowed level, as well as being much higher than building heights agreed within the Woolgoolga Town Centre Master Plan,” Dr Townley said.

“Hopefully any future DA will be aligned with community expectations.”

