Church arsonists must confess their sins

Pictures of St Paul's Glenreagh Catholic Church as it was destroyed by fire.

Pictures of St Paul's Glenreagh Catholic Church as it was destroyed by fire. Su Crocker-Salmon

TO THE perpetrator(s) of this indescribable evil act (Suspicious fire at St Paul's Catholic Church Glenreagh, Advocate, May 2) I wish to let you know that our Lord Jesus Christ himself said to his saints nuns when appearing to them that 'I am manifested in my blessed sacrament, at the altars and in my tabernacles.'

In every one of our Lord Jesus Christs Holy Catholic churches with Holy Mother Mary present watching hearts and awaiting hearts to approach me in my confessionals where I stand hidden behind my priests and the misery of the soul meets the God of Mercy in repentance of sins made to me in remorse from hearts open in trust to me.

What you people have done is one of the most shocking sins committed against our Blessed Holy Trinity and against Holy Mother Mary whom are present physically and spiritually in all of Gods Holy Catholic Churches.

Pictures of St Paul's Glenreagh Catholic Church as it was destroyed by fire. Su Crocker-Salmon

Evil led you there and evil will lead your souls to hell if you don't come clean and repent to Jesus in deep remorse in order for him to forgive you and heal your hearts at the same time, changing your hearts in order for you to never ever commit these wicked acts again.

No good comes out evil and atrocious acts for not only the victims most of all for the perpetrators whom face Gods wrath without Jesus Mercy.

We suffer the worst punishments in Hell with the Loss of God and His Love in our hearts Souls when passing over.

The misery of satan his evil ugly spirits and Hell is not for the faint hearted.

If people realised that satan is very real and using his evil spirits to lure people committing these horrible indescribable evil acts, then one would never commit them knowing whats in store on the other side.

Merri McDonald

Work is set to start on the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway bypass in 2020. TREVOR VEALE

The Coffs Harbour ring road

FOR a start don't call it a bypass, it's a ring road.

It's been that long since it was planed it has become a ring road, now cutting alongside if not through housing developments.

Do you notice Coffs is the last large town to be bypassed?

Why because it already has dual lanes through it and that was the Federals Government's promise to have a duel carriage Highway between Sydney and the QLD boarder by X amount of time, which has long time passed.

Roads and Maritime Services has released an interactive map showing the proposed route for the Coffs Harbour Pacific Hwy Bypass. RMS

I can remember the idea being suggested in the 1990s if not earlier.

The Grafton and Kempsey bus crashes livened the governments up for a while in the late 1980's, but only for a short time and a short length of road

So when is the ring road going to start?

If the government says 2020 you can add a few more years on to that.

Paul Mainey, Bonville

With the Raleigh Bridge closed and undergoing repair, cyclists are complaining about the state of the Pacific Highway road shoulders and the lack of cycle lanes. Contributed

Bridge closure for 12-months affects cyclists

I AM just starting to recover after a serious car / bike accident at Coffs Harbour Airport Aviation Dr a few months ago where a driver cut a corner, totally on the wrong side, and ploughed head-on into the three of us cycling at the time.

So, you may appreciate that right now I am very focussed on cycling safety in our region.

With the Raleigh Bridge closed and undergoing repair, cyclists are complaining about the state of the Pacific Highway road shoulders and the lack of cycle lanes. Contributed

Today I attempted to cross Raleigh Bridge on a bicycle, only to be turned away by the RMS whilst they are building a temporary walkway for pedestrians and cyclists.

Apparently, this will take some three weeks to be complete.

In the meantime, the only way to cross over the river in this area is to use the A1 motorway, which the RMS had partially closed for the last few weeks whilst they resurface this section.

If you are cycling north or south along Giinagay Way and Keevers Drive there are no signs (until you get just before the bridge in either direction), that the bridge is closed to cyclists and then redirecting them to an alternate route.

With the Raleigh Bridge closed and undergoing repair, cyclists are complaining about the state of the Pacific Highway road shoulders and the lack of cycle lanes. Contributed

This is very frustrating as the Raleigh Bridge is at the bottom of reasonable hills. Why can't the RMS place signs at the relevant interchanges, i.e. at the top of Repton Hill?

Having reluctantly cycled back and clamoured over guard rails to get onto the A1, I was horrified to see the road edges.

Shoulders for both cyclists and breakdown vehicles in many places along the stretch between the two interchanges are barely adequate considering it is a major motorway at 110 km/h.

Worse, the new edges have been tapered sharply to cater for the resurfacing making them particularly dangerous should a vehicle or cycle be forced near the edge.

I have previously contacted RMS and the Raleigh Project office on these issues and their response has been to adjust the Raleigh Bridge project to include an additional walkway in future weeks and they have placed signs on the Motorway alerting drivers to the fact that cyclists may be on the road. This walkway is still some weeks away and the Raleigh Bridge is currently closed to cyclists.

I don't think this is good enough.

With the Raleigh Bridge closed and undergoing repair, cyclists are complaining about the state of the Pacific Highway road shoulders and the lack of cycle lanes. Contributed

RMS should have done a better job of making it safe for cyclists to temporarily bypass the Raleigh Bridge on the A1 Motorway.

The recent resurfacing (over the last few weeks) was a golden opportunity missed to permanently widen the narrow shoulders out to the edge of the existing safety rail.

The Raleigh Bridge essential upgrade work may take up to 12 months to complete.

Keevers Drive / Giinagay Way is an extremely popular cycling route for locals and provides an important link between major towns along the mid north coast.

The A1 motorway has fantastic cycling and breakdown lanes north and south of the Mailman's Track & Urunga Interchange and is used by the cycling community wishing to avoid the hill challenges of the Old Pacific Highway.

The RMS should make plans to improve the shoulders between the two interchanges. It may be too late for the Raleigh Bridge project, however is never too late to fix this 3.5 km shoulder horror stretch and at least widen the shoulders of the A1 Motorway out fully to the existing safety wires.

I am currently the Vice President of Dorrigo Urunga Bellingen Bicycle Users Group (DUBBUG) and have an interest in making sure that cycling is a safe recreational & commuter activity for both cyclists and motorists. We attempt to work closely with Coffs Harbour & Bellingen Councils to achieve better road shoulders and bike path facilities.

An improvement example includes identifying the popularity of Lyons Road for which Coffs Harbour Council has continued to develop cycling suitable shoulders.

Dave Spears