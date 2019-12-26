Christmas wishes answered as rain soaks the Coffs Coast

IT was the best Christmas present residents could ask for when rain - albeit patchy and isolated - finally soaked the region and eased bushfire conditions in some areas.

According to data from the Bureau of Meteorology, in the 24 hours from 9am Christmas Day, up to 40mm of rainfall was recorded at Coffs Harbour’s Macauleys Reserve.

Other recordings in the Coffs Harbour region include 24mm at Bray St, 20mm at Shepherds Ln, 4.8mm at the airport, 5mm at Sawtell and 20mm at Woolgoolga.

Further south, Bellingen received 16mm, Dorrigo Mountain 30mm, Upper Darkwood 30mm, South Arm 30mm and Taylors Arm received 18mm.

Further north Grafton Airport recorded 7mm, Minnie Water 19mm, Wooli Beach 15mm, Nymboida 22mm and Glenreagh 21mm.

The Coffs region received a long-awaited soaking this Christmas.

Since Christmas Eve, the Liberation Trail and the Mount Browne Road fires affecting the Coffs Harbour hinterland have officially been put out.

The Wooli River, Bald Knob 2, McPhillips and Battery Trail fires are also out.

The NSW Rural Fire Service Mid North Coast team released a statement on Tuesday revealing lower temperatures and mild conditions had seen the interstate and international fire fighters redeployed to other fire-affected regions in the state.

As of Christmas Eve the Andersons Creek fireground in the Bellingen region, currently around 12,700 ha in size, was also reportedly “largely inactive”.

While the conditions in Coffs Harbour are currently mild, a Bureau of Meteorology forecaster said it is expected temperatures will pick up again early next week.

Temperatures are forecast to reach up to 30 degrees next Tuesday, with no chance of rain.