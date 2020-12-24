Menu
Offbeat

Christmas reunion for stolen blow-up dog

by Jack Paynter
24th Dec 2020 10:24 AM

An inflatable Christmas dog has been reunited with its owner just in time for Christmas Day after it was stolen from outside a house in Melbourne.

The inflatable decoration was allegedly snatched from the front yard of a Hoppers Crossing home by two people on a scooter on November 26.

CCTV footage showed the alleged grinches riding into the front yard of the Parkside Walk property and then, without stopping, grabbing the inflatable dog and riding off.

After a number of tips from the public, police swooped on two properties in Hoppers Crossing and Werribee.

The inflatable dog was recovered from the Hoppers Crossing address, with the allegedly stolen scooter found in Werribee.

An allegedly stolen scooter has been seized by police after it was used to steal an inflatable Christmas dog decoration from out the front of a Hoppers Crossing home.
The inflatable dog was allegedly stolen from a house in Hoppers Crossing.
Police said the scooter was allegedly stolen from an address in Hoppers Crossing on November 25.

Sergeant Julie-Anne Newman said a 16-year-old boy was issued with a caution in relation to handling stolen goods.

She said a second teenager was interviewed and was expected to be charged on summons with handling stolen goods, unlicensed driving, careless driving and possessing a prohibited weapon.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Christmas reunion for stolen dog

