Christmas presents arrive early for community groups

CHRISTMAS GIFT: Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium has new funding to improve the performance area. Emily Burley

CHRISTMAS has arrived early for 18 applicants in the Coffs Harbour electorate with grant funding delivered from the Community Building Partnership Program.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said $300,000 will be spent on new community infrastructure projects to enhance local facilities.

"We aim to create more vibrant and inclusive communities and deliver positive social, environmental and recreational outcomes,” he said.

"Congratulations to all those successful in their application and I am pleased this funding will help our community groups make a positive difference.”

Successful projects are:

Life Education NSW - engaging more children in preventative health education

Coffs Coast Community Radio - provision of a safe car park at the studios

Englands Park Tennis Club - upgrade to the surfaces of courts one and two

Lions Club of Woolgoolga - refurbishment of Apex Park

The Northcott Society - soft fall floor system for Bonville Everyday Life Skills Program

Police Youth Citizens Clubs NSW - practical experience for barista training for youth employment

Corindi Pony Club - seating at the sports field

Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium - flooring in the performance area

Autism Spectrum Australia - installation of an all weather shelter

Orara Valley Progress Association - build two storage sheds and two shade shelters

Key Employment Association - basketball court at the youth hub

Coffs Harbour Basketball Association - office and supervisor room refurbishment

Coffs Harbour Showground and Public Recreation Trust - replace non-complying emergency exit doors

Coffs Harbour Showground and Public Recreation Trust - new front fence

Playgroup Association of NSW - installation of Woolgoolga Family Playgroup shade sails

Woolgoolga Pistol Club - upgrade of shooting range facilities

Woolgoolga and District Meals On Wheels - removal and replacement of refrigeration equipment

Country Women's Association of NSW (Coffs Harbour) - paint interior of rooms.