Christmas presents arrive early for community groups

CHRISTMAS has arrived early for 18 applicants in the Coffs Harbour electorate with grant funding delivered from the Community Building Partnership Program.
Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said $300,000 will be spent on new community infrastructure projects to enhance local facilities.
"We aim to create more vibrant and inclusive communities and deliver positive social, environmental and recreational outcomes,” he said.
"Congratulations to all those successful in their application and I am pleased this funding will help our community groups make a positive difference.”
Successful projects are:
Life Education NSW - engaging more children in preventative health education
Coffs Coast Community Radio - provision of a safe car park at the studios
Englands Park Tennis Club - upgrade to the surfaces of courts one and two
Lions Club of Woolgoolga - refurbishment of Apex Park
The Northcott Society - soft fall floor system for Bonville Everyday Life Skills Program
Police Youth Citizens Clubs NSW - practical experience for barista training for youth employment
Corindi Pony Club - seating at the sports field
Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium - flooring in the performance area
Autism Spectrum Australia - installation of an all weather shelter
Orara Valley Progress Association - build two storage sheds and two shade shelters
Key Employment Association - basketball court at the youth hub
Coffs Harbour Basketball Association - office and supervisor room refurbishment
Coffs Harbour Showground and Public Recreation Trust - replace non-complying emergency exit doors
Coffs Harbour Showground and Public Recreation Trust - new front fence
Playgroup Association of NSW - installation of Woolgoolga Family Playgroup shade sails
Woolgoolga Pistol Club - upgrade of shooting range facilities
Woolgoolga and District Meals On Wheels - removal and replacement of refrigeration equipment
Country Women's Association of NSW (Coffs Harbour) - paint interior of rooms.