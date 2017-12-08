Christmas pieces from around the world

Linda Alfred helped set up more than 230 nativity items ready for the public to view.

Linda Alfred helped set up more than 230 nativity items ready for the public to view. Rachel Vercoe

THERE'S a group of passionate collectors with a range of unique nativity pieces ready to show the public for the eighth

year.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Bray St is open this weekend to celebrate the fast approach of Christmas Day with more than 230 nativity pieces on display.

The pieces have been collected by individuals over the years from across the country and overseas.

"I love being able to share what we do every year with the community,” said Virginia Harding, nativity co-ordinator.

"It's showing everyone how we celebrate at

church without being preached at.

Virginia is originally from Canada and used to be part of nativity displays back home before moving to Coffs Harbour and starting it up again.

Head to the church on Bray St today between 7-8pm or tomorrow between 3-8pm.