Menu
Login
News

Christmas pieces from around the world

Linda Alfred helped set up more than 230 nativity items ready for the public to view.
Linda Alfred helped set up more than 230 nativity items ready for the public to view. Rachel Vercoe
Rachel Vercoe
by

THERE'S a group of passionate collectors with a range of unique nativity pieces ready to show the public for the eighth

year.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Bray St is open this weekend to celebrate the fast approach of Christmas Day with more than 230 nativity pieces on display.

The pieces have been collected by individuals over the years from across the country and overseas.

"I love being able to share what we do every year with the community,” said Virginia Harding, nativity co-ordinator.

"It's showing everyone how we celebrate at

church without being preached at.

Virginia is originally from Canada and used to be part of nativity displays back home before moving to Coffs Harbour and starting it up again.

Head to the church on Bray St today between 7-8pm or tomorrow between 3-8pm.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Woolgoolga to make a boat series splash

Woolgoolga to make a boat series splash

THE fourth round of the North Coast Boat Series this weekend sees Woolgoolga crews chasing vital points.

Coffs Harbour to introduce public crime forums

Regular crime meetings will be staged in Coffs Harbour, discussing crime trends while allowing members of the public to ask questions of police.

Regular public meetings coming where you can ask police about crime

Stranded kayaker rescued by helicopter crew

A kayaker has been rescued by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter near Red Rock.

Man, 67, rescued by helicopter crew and flown to command post

Crime fighters drive offence levels down

COMBATTING CRIME: Coffs/Clarence police have helped drive down crime rates in 10 of the 17 major offences according to the latest BOCSAR figures.

New data reveals a fall in 10 of the 17 major offence categories

Local Partners