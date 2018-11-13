Menu
Major Russell Grice ready for the salvation army christmas appeal.
Community

Christmas joy for community

Rachel Vercoe
by
13th Nov 2018 1:30 PM

SPREAD your Christmas festivities this year by connecting with your community through activities, lending a hand to someone in need or reaching out to the Salvos for help.

Christmas can be one of the hardest times of the year for Australians doing it tough and contributions, no matter how big or small, can make a difference in helping give hope where it's needed most.

The Salvation Army is holding several events on the Coffs Coast this year for the community to get involved in and share the Christmas spirit.

"At Christmas, the Salvos will serve over 100,000 meals, distribute more than 500,000 gifts and toys and support more than 70,000 families in need. But we can only do this with the support of the Australian public," Coffs Harbour Salvation Army officer Russell Grice said.

"For just $29 you can provide food on the table and a present under the Christmas tree to help give hope to someone in need this Christmas.

 

The Salvation Army in Coffs Harbour is running their annual Christmas Cheer operation to provide toys and goods for those in need.

Upcoming events

- Christmas lunch on Saturday December 15. Call 6652 8777.

- Church in the Park at Coffs Harbour Waterfront on Sunday, December 9 from 10am.

- Christmas day service on Tuesday, December 25 from 9am.

 

For more information or to get involved, phone 66528777.

Coffs Coast Advocate

