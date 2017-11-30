Menu
Christmas is coming to the Coffs City Centre

Kayla Jeffery and daughter Mylee marvel at the Christmas tree in the Coffs Harbour city centre. Be down there on Friday afternoon to meet Santa.
by Matilda Englert

THE big man in the red suit will roll into Coffs Harbour in a big red truck.

So, come on down and meet him at the Coffs City Centre on Friday afternoon.

Bring the entire family to enjoy a night full of Christmas cheer and festive sing-a-longs.

There will be free face painting, jumping castles, pony cycles, an animal petting zoo, the Nana Glen Primary school choir and loads more.　

Parents don't forget to bring your camera because there will be photo opportunities with Santa.

Don't miss this wonderful event to celebrate Christmas with the whole family.

Where: Coffs Harbour City Centre

When: Friday, December 1 from 4:30pm till 7:30pm

ADOPT A FAMILY CHRISTMAS APPEAL

To help every child celebrate the gift of Christmas, The Coffs Coast Advocate is working with local charities to promote our annual Adopt-a-Family Christmas appeal.

We need support from the community to ensure every child has a present under the tree or a Christmas lunch to enjoy.

So, to keep the Christmas joy alive this year, simply donate food or gifts to a family in need.

For information on families being helped by local charities click here. www.coffscoastadvocate.com.au/adoptafamily

