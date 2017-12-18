Your Christmas Day weather forecast

Christmas is looking festively hot, but some of Australia is in for some rain. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

MUCH of Australia will be baking hot on Christmas Eve, but the day itself will have more surprises in store than just those from Santa.

Australia's capitals will enjoy sunny weather for most part, but possible storms and rain are in store for some.

Sky News Weather meteorologist Rob Sharpe said Sydney was looking quite hot on Christmas Eve, but a cool change should bring the mercury right down for the big day.

"The Sydney forecast for Christmas Eve is currently 35C, so it could be a pretty hot night, depending on the timing of the cool change," Mr Sharpe said.

"Western Sydney will be very hot like it is on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, with a forecast of 41C."

Mr Sharpe said it would also be a hot Christmas Eve across much of southwestern Queensland.

"A trough will bring a cool change to southeastern Australia, leading to a cool day with a few showers in parts of Victoria and Tasmania," Mr Sharpe said.

"A tropical low or tropical cyclone could sit off the northwest shelf, while Perth and much of Western Australia will be dry and warm-to-hot."

Brisbane can expect cooler weather on Boxing Day, but with the chance of showers or a thunderstorm.

Mr Sharpe said the trough is expected to shift further north in NSW, increasing heat in Queensland, while storms will remain over inland NSW.

"Sydney is now likely to see a shower or two in southerly winds," he said.

"It will be warmer and still mostly sunny on the west coast."

Those living in Perth, Canberra and Adelaide on the other hand can expect the best of the festive weather.

Social analysis company McCrindle Research has crunched the numbers and concluded these capitals have the best chance of perfect Christmas weather.

Based on more than 70 years of date from the Bureau of Meteorology, McCrindle have worked out all three cities have an average temperature of the late 20s with more than an 80 per cent chance of no rain.

Here's how the weather is looking for Christmas Day

Adelaide will be a perfect sunny 27C, with a minimum of 15C

Brisbane will be 33C with a possible storm and a minimum of 22C

Canberrawill be 26C and sunny with an overnight minimum of 26C

Darwin will have a top of 34C with possible storms and a low of 25C

Perthis facing a warm 32C with sunny skies and a low of 16C

Sydneywill be 23C with a shower or two and a low of 19C

Hobart will be 20C with the chance of showers and a low of 10C

The weather this week:

Adelaide

Today 36C and showers, tomorrow 29C showers and sunshine, Wednesday 23C with showers, Thursday 26C, Friday 28C, Saturday, 29C, Sunday, 24C.

Brisbane

Today, 30C, tomorrow 33C, Wednesday 33C, Thursday 32C, Friday 31C with possible showers, Saturday 31C with possible showers, and Sunday 33C.

Canberra

Today 35C with possible storms, tomorrow 39C, Wednesday 32C and showers, Thursday 25C with showers, Friday 30C, Saturday 33C, Sunday 36C and showers developing.

Darwin

Tops of 34C all week with possible storms and showers every day except tomorrow.

Perth

Today 21C and showers, tomorrow 25C, Wednesday 29C, Thursday 33C, Friday 31C Saturday 30C, and Sunday 29C.

Sydney

Today 30C and showers, tomorrow 33C, Wednesday 34C with showers, Thursday 23C with showers, Friday 25C with early showers, Saturday 30C, and Sunday 35C with late showers.

Hobart

Today 23C, tomorrow 31C with late showers, Wednesday 20C with showers, Thursday 23C, Friday 24C with possible showers, Saturday 24C, and Sunday 18C with a shower or two.

